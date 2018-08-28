Enter to win a Guns N’ Roses photo print, signed by photographer Mark Weiss

The October 2018 issue includes a ‘Vintage Shot’ of Guns N’ Roses — hanging out at CBGB in 1987. Win a large photo print of this classic photo, signed by the photographer Mark Weiss, by clicking on the image below or by reading the information at the end of this post.

The winner of the Vintage Shot shown above will receive the image as a 17″ x 22″ unframed print, printed with archival pigment inks on archival fine art paper. It will be autographed by the photographer Mark Weiss and it will include a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). It will be securely shipped in a flat envelope.

To enter, click here to go to Rock Scene Auctions and simply put in your email information before October 1, 2018. The winner will be randomly drawn in October and notified by Rock Scene Auctions via email. Good luck!

The above Guns N’ Roses photo appears in the next issue of Goldmine on newsstands September 10. In the issue (shown below), Goldmine conducts an in-depth interview with legendary ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons about his latest solo album, The Big Bad Blues. It’s certainly cover-worthy!

Look for the issue at select Barnes and Noble, Books A Million, and indie record stores on September 10.