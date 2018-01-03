Enter to win Robert Plant photo print, signed by photographer Mark Weiss

Enter to win a photo print of Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin (shown below in Goldmine Magazine‘s February 2018 print edition), signed by photographer Mark Weiss.

Mark Weiss, explains the story behind the photograph:

Robert Plant, June 7, 1977 — “I closed out my high school years by shooting my biggest band yet: Led Zeppelin. The band came to New York City in 1977 for six shows at Madison Square Garden. For the first gig, on June 7, I bought my way in and made it to the front of the stage. While my high school friends were getting dressed for the prom, I was taking photos of Zeppelin! It was the best concert I had ever seen, with a laser show behind Jimmy Page during “Dazed and Confused.” I went straight home afterwards and stayed up all night printing my photos. I brought them to school the next day to sell, and then hopped on a train back to the Garden, where I sold some more out front, dodging the cops along with the T-shirt bootleggers. It was a rush! I took all the money I had made selling my pictures and bought myself an 18th birthday present: a Canon AE-1 camera, with a 70–200mm zoom lens.

”For specific photographs, like this one of Robert Plant, I teamed up with artist Steve Lacy to create a series of original screen prints inspired by my earliest photographs.”

For more on this collaboration go to www. WeissguyLacy.com.

The winner of the Vintage Shot shown above will receive the image as a 17″ x 22″ unframed print, printed with archival pigment inks on archival fine art paper. It will be autographed by the photographer Mark Weiss and it will include a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). It will be securely shipped in a flat envelope.

To enter, click here to go to Rock Scene Auctions and simply put in your email information before February 1, 2018. The winner will be randomly drawn around Febraury 5, 2018 and notified by Rock Scene Auctions via email. Good luck!

More about Rock Scene Auctions:

ROCK SCENE AUCTIONS FEATURES THE FINEST PHOTOGRAPHERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD WITH IMAGES FROM THE EARLY DAYS OF ROCK. Each month a collection of iconic photographs will be auctioned off for three weeks at a starting bid of a fraction of their value. Explore the photographer’s website and see the history and dedication to their timeless images. All photos will be signed by the photographer with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). A portion of the proceeds will go towards WhyHunger. WhyHunger is a leader in building the movement to end hunger and poverty by connecting people to nutritious, affordable food and by supporting grassroots solutions that inspire self-reliance and community empowerment.

Rock Scene Auctions motto is “See what you’ve been hearing!” Check out more cool rock photos on www.RockSceneAuctions.com and bid to bring one home. Check out the charity WhyHunger at www.WhyHunger.org. For more on Mark Weiss go to www.WEISSGUYgallery.com.