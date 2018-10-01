iHaveIt music collecting platform is the subject of episode 36 of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast

iHaveit is a brand new music collecting/trading platform for vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes and other formats (plus music memorabilia), enabling collectors and traders to search, sell, buy, review and report on their individual music collections.

Goldmine speaks to founder Michael Veenswyk on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast about what makes iHaveit unique. Listen to the podcast below. Then go to iHaveit.io to test it out.

EXTRA: To learn more about being an integral part of iHaveIt in the future, click here for an outstanding opportunity.

