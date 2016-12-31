The best of 2016

By Mike Greenblatt

stonesblueandlonesome

Top 10 Blues CDs

  • Various Artists, “God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson.” Alligator
  • Eric Bibb, “The Happiest Man In The World,” Stony Plain
  • Various Artists, “Bluesin’ by the Bayou: Raw Blues Gems from the Swamps of South Louisiana + a Touch of Zydeco,” Ace (British Import)
  • Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, “Jumpin’ & Boppin’,” Stony Plain
  • Rolling Stones, “Blue & Lonesome,” Interscope
  • Duke Robillard, “Blues Full Circle,” Stony Plain
  • Colin James, “Blue Highways.” True North
  • Joe Bonamassa, “Blues Of Desperation,” J&R Adventures
  • Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue, self-titled, Electro-Fi
  • Bing Futch, “Unresolved Blues,” self-released

 

johnprineTop 10 Americana CDs

  • John Prine, “For Better Or Worse,” Oh Boy
  • Shawn Colvin & Steve Earle, “Colvin & Earle,” Fantasy
  • Willie Nelson, “For The Good Times: A Tribute To Ray Price,” Legacy
  • Various Artists, “Feel Like Goin’ Home: The Songs of Charlie Rich,” Memphis International
  • Travis Green, “A Little Too Late,” self-released
  • Willie Nelson, “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Legacy
  • Ivas John, “Good Days A’Comin’,” Right Side Up
  • Giulia Millanta, “Moonbeam Parade,” Ugly Cat
  • Various Artists, “Dear Jerry: Celebrating the Music of Jerry Garcia,” Rounder
  • Linda Gail Lewis, “Hard Rockin’ Woman,” Lanark

 

nrbq-box-setTop 10 Boxed Sets

  • NRBQ, “High Noon: A 50-Year Retrospective,” Omnivore
  • Lou Reed, “The RCA & Arista Album Collection,” Legacy
  • Rolling Stones, “In Mono,” ABKCO
  • Paul McCartney, “Pure McCartney,” Concord
  • Pink Floyd, “The Early Years,” Legacy
  • Kris Kristofferson, “The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection,” Legacy
  • Keith Jarrett, “A Multitude Of Angels,” ECM
  • Elvis Presley, “The Album Collection,” Legacy
  • Bob Dylan, “The 1966 Live Recordings,” Legacy
  • Otis Redding, “Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings,” Volt

 

ecmTop 10 Jazz CDs

  • Jack DeJohnette/Ravi Coltrane/Matthew Garrison, “In Movement,” ECM
  • Kenny Garrett, “Do Your Dance,” Mack Avenue
  • Will Calhoun, “Celebrating Elvin Jones,” Motema
  • Steve Turre, “Colors For The Masters,” Smoke Sessions
  • Billy Hart & The WDR Big Band, “The Broader Picture,” Enja/Yellowbird
  • Svetlana & The Delancey Five, “Night at the Speakeasy,” Origin/OA2
  • Joseph Daley/Warren Smith/Scott Robinson, “The Tuba Trio Chronicles,” JoDa
  • Arturo O’Farrill Sextet, “Boss Level,” Zoho
  • Nolatet, “Dogs,” Royal Potato Family
  • Vasil Hadzimanov Band featuring David Binney, “Alive,” MoonJune

 

cohenTop 10 Rock/Pop CDs

  • David Bowie, “Blackstar,” ISO
  • Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker,” Columbia
  • Paul Simon, “Stranger To Stranger,” Concord
  • Santana, “IV,” Thirty Tigers
  • Dion, “New York Is My Home,” Instant
  • Graham Nash, “This Path Tonight,” Blue Castle
  • Bonnie Raitt, “Dig In Deep,” Redwing
  • Tedeshi-Trucks Band, “Let Me Get By,” Fantasy
  • The Claypool Lennon Delirium, “Monolith Of Phobos,” ATO
  • Alexandro Escovedo, “Burn Something Beautiful,” Fantasy

 

altamontTop 10 Books

  • “Altamont: The Rolling Stones, the Hells Angels, and the Inside Story of Rock’s Darkest Day,” Joel Selvin
  • “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right,” Jane Mayer
  • “Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon,” Peter Ames Carlin
  • “Michael Bloomfield: The Rise and Fall of an American Guitar Hero,” Ed Ward
  • “The Boss Always Sits In The Back: A Memoir,” John D’Amore
  • “My Brother Elvis: From His Last Moments of Glory to his Tragic Demise,” David E. Stanley
  • “Stick It: My Life of Sex, Drums & Rock’n’Roll,” Carmine Appice with Ian Gittins
  • “Boys In The Trees: A Memoir,” Carly Simon
  • “Delta Lady: A Memoir,” Rita Coolidge with Michael Walker
  • “Playboy Swings: How Hugh Hefner and Playboy Changed the Face of Music,” Patty Farmer

 

bealtes-8Top 10 Movies

  • The Beatles: Eight Days A Week, The Touring Years
  • Room
  • Jason Bourne
  • Star Trek: Beyond
  • 10 Cloverfield Lane
  • What Happened, Miss Simone
  • Miles Ahead
  • The Revenant
  • X-Men Apocalypse
  • Tarzan

 

