The best of 2016

By Mike Greenblatt
Top 10 Blues CDs
- Various Artists, “God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson.” Alligator
- Eric Bibb, “The Happiest Man In The World,” Stony Plain
- Various Artists, “Bluesin’ by the Bayou: Raw Blues Gems from the Swamps of South Louisiana + a Touch of Zydeco,” Ace (British Import)
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, “Jumpin’ & Boppin’,” Stony Plain
- Rolling Stones, “Blue & Lonesome,” Interscope
- Duke Robillard, “Blues Full Circle,” Stony Plain
- Colin James, “Blue Highways.” True North
- Joe Bonamassa, “Blues Of Desperation,” J&R Adventures
- Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue, self-titled, Electro-Fi
- Bing Futch, “Unresolved Blues,” self-released
Top 10 Americana CDs
- John Prine, “For Better Or Worse,” Oh Boy
- Shawn Colvin & Steve Earle, “Colvin & Earle,” Fantasy
- Willie Nelson, “For The Good Times: A Tribute To Ray Price,” Legacy
- Various Artists, “Feel Like Goin’ Home: The Songs of Charlie Rich,” Memphis International
- Travis Green, “A Little Too Late,” self-released
- Willie Nelson, “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Legacy
- Ivas John, “Good Days A’Comin’,” Right Side Up
- Giulia Millanta, “Moonbeam Parade,” Ugly Cat
- Various Artists, “Dear Jerry: Celebrating the Music of Jerry Garcia,” Rounder
- Linda Gail Lewis, “Hard Rockin’ Woman,” Lanark
Top 10 Boxed Sets
- NRBQ, “High Noon: A 50-Year Retrospective,” Omnivore
- Lou Reed, “The RCA & Arista Album Collection,” Legacy
- Rolling Stones, “In Mono,” ABKCO
- Paul McCartney, “Pure McCartney,” Concord
- Pink Floyd, “The Early Years,” Legacy
- Kris Kristofferson, “The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection,” Legacy
- Keith Jarrett, “A Multitude Of Angels,” ECM
- Elvis Presley, “The Album Collection,” Legacy
- Bob Dylan, “The 1966 Live Recordings,” Legacy
- Otis Redding, “Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings,” Volt
Top 10 Jazz CDs
- Jack DeJohnette/Ravi Coltrane/Matthew Garrison, “In Movement,” ECM
- Kenny Garrett, “Do Your Dance,” Mack Avenue
- Will Calhoun, “Celebrating Elvin Jones,” Motema
- Steve Turre, “Colors For The Masters,” Smoke Sessions
- Billy Hart & The WDR Big Band, “The Broader Picture,” Enja/Yellowbird
- Svetlana & The Delancey Five, “Night at the Speakeasy,” Origin/OA2
- Joseph Daley/Warren Smith/Scott Robinson, “The Tuba Trio Chronicles,” JoDa
- Arturo O’Farrill Sextet, “Boss Level,” Zoho
- Nolatet, “Dogs,” Royal Potato Family
- Vasil Hadzimanov Band featuring David Binney, “Alive,” MoonJune
Top 10 Rock/Pop CDs
- David Bowie, “Blackstar,” ISO
- Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker,” Columbia
- Paul Simon, “Stranger To Stranger,” Concord
- Santana, “IV,” Thirty Tigers
- Dion, “New York Is My Home,” Instant
- Graham Nash, “This Path Tonight,” Blue Castle
- Bonnie Raitt, “Dig In Deep,” Redwing
- Tedeshi-Trucks Band, “Let Me Get By,” Fantasy
- The Claypool Lennon Delirium, “Monolith Of Phobos,” ATO
- Alexandro Escovedo, “Burn Something Beautiful,” Fantasy
Top 10 Books
- “Altamont: The Rolling Stones, the Hells Angels, and the Inside Story of Rock’s Darkest Day,” Joel Selvin
- “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right,” Jane Mayer
- “Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon,” Peter Ames Carlin
- “Michael Bloomfield: The Rise and Fall of an American Guitar Hero,” Ed Ward
- “The Boss Always Sits In The Back: A Memoir,” John D’Amore
- “My Brother Elvis: From His Last Moments of Glory to his Tragic Demise,” David E. Stanley
- “Stick It: My Life of Sex, Drums & Rock’n’Roll,” Carmine Appice with Ian Gittins
- “Boys In The Trees: A Memoir,” Carly Simon
- “Delta Lady: A Memoir,” Rita Coolidge with Michael Walker
- “Playboy Swings: How Hugh Hefner and Playboy Changed the Face of Music,” Patty Farmer
Top 10 Movies
- The Beatles: Eight Days A Week, The Touring Years
- Room
- Jason Bourne
- Star Trek: Beyond
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- What Happened, Miss Simone
- Miles Ahead
- The Revenant
- X-Men Apocalypse
- Tarzan