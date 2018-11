Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is the guest on this episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Uriah Heep’s latest album, Living the Dream. was given 5 stars in the October issue of Goldmine by contributor Martin Popoff. You can read that review and an interview with Uriah Heep’s vocalist Bernie Shaw this website.

[Publicity photo thumbnail on homepage by Richard Stow.]

Listen to the podcast with Mick Box below or on iTunes.