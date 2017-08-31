Video Premiere: Chuck McDermott, “A Thousand Cuts”

Boston-based country / Americana guitarist and singer-songwriter Chuck McDerm ott , has enjoyed recording and performing music worldwide for over four decades. He has toured with his band, Chuck McDermott and Wheatstraw , throughout the US and Canada. He has also toured internationally as the guitarist for folk songwriting legend, John Stewart, until Stewart’s passing in 2008, and continues touring with with the John Stewart Band today.

Throughout his career, McDermott has performed with a number of music legends, including Linda Ronstadt, Lindsay Buckingham and Roger McGuinn. He’s also gotten rave reviews from Rolling Stone, No Depression, Steve Morse from The Boston Globe, and Billboard. Rosanne Cash calls his music “true and with such integrity.”

McDermott premieres his new video, "A Thousand Cuts," which comes from his third album, Gin & Rosewater, released in May 2017. The album includes McDermott's unique rendition of "I Walk the Line" by Johnny Cash as well as a covers of John Stewart's "Irresistible Targets" and "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" made popular by The Animals. In addition, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stephen Stills (of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) is the featured guitarist on McDermott's original song, "People are Weak".

McDermott says about the song: “This is an exploration on all the ways we can inflict – or feel – pain. Some caused by cruelty, some misunderstanding, some thoughtlessness. Sometimes it’s all in the head or the heart of the person who feels wronged, i.e., a random innocuous act or statement by another that rips the scab off of some old wound. The interesting thing is how often and easily it happens. And for many, the cumulative effect of feeling wronged – or of being constantly accused of inflicting wrong – becomes overwhelming. It feels like dying from a thousand cuts.”