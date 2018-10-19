Rusty Young premiere of the music video for “Crazy Love”

Goldmine premieres the latest music video from Rusty Young of Poco fame: a new version of the iconic hit, “Crazy Love,” re-recorded to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Poco’s album, Legend. The song also features guest appearances from Blue Elan label-mates Chelsea Williams, Cindy Alexander, Lisa Lambe, Scout Durwood, Brie Darling (of Fanny Walked the Earth) and Gina Sicilia. Watch directly below.

“I was thrilled when (Blue Elan) approached me about doing a new version of ‘Crazy Love’,” added Rusty. “We had a blast in the studio and it was a memorable experience to see so much talent joining together on a song that changed my life. I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed doing it.”

This single follows the September 2017 release of Young’s first solo album over the course of his 50-year career, Waitin’ For The Sun. His solo album came after a five-decade career that began in 1967 when Young was invited to play steel guitar on what would become the final album by Buffalo Springfield. Soon after, Rusty, Richie Furay, George Grantham, Randy Meisner, and Jim Messina formed beloved Americana band Poco. Over the next half century – and alongside bandmates that would also include Paul Cotton, Rick Lonow, Timothy B. Schmidt, and Jack Sundrud – he became not only the musical core of the band, but also the writer and/or vocalist behind hits, “Call It Love,” including “Rose of Cimarron” and the aforementioned #1 smash “Crazy Love.”

Poco, with Rusty Young, continue to tour this fall and winter. Full itinerary below.

Poco on Tour

10/12/2018 – Mamaroneck, NY – Emelin Theatre

10/13/2018 – South Orange, NJ – South Orange Performing Arts Center

10/14/2018 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Mainstreet

10/26/2018 – Steelville, MO – Wildwood Springs Lodge

10/27/2018 – Steelville, MO – Wildwood Springs Lodge

11/10/2018 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theatre (Legends of Country Rock)

11/11/2018 – Woodbridge, NJ – Woodbridge Middle School

11/23/2018 – Edwardsville, IL – Wildey Theatre

11/24/2018 – Edwardsville, IL – Wildey Theatre

2019

2/10/2019 – 2/15/2019 – Miami, FL – On The Blue Cruise (https://onthebluecruise.com/)

2/28/2019 – Arlington, TX – Arlington Music Hall

3/1/2019 – Austin, TX – One World Theatre

3/2/2019 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe

3/28/2019 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

3/30/2019 – Collingwood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium (w/ Jim Messina)

4/27/2019 – Meridan, CT – Meridan Daffodil Festival Hubbard Park

6/14/2019 – Las Vegas, NV – Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

