Goldmine and Live Nation Entertainment have teamed up for the Boston + Joan Jett Ticket Giveaway to offer two (2) winners a pair of tickets each to a show of their choosing. Winners can choose from one of the “Hyper Space Tour” shows on the tour schedule below.
Winners can choose from one of the "Hyper Space Tour" shows on the tour schedule below.
Music legends BOSTON continue their Hyper Space Tour this summer with the iconic JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, for an additional 21 cities, presented by Live Nation. Performances with Joan Jett will begin on Wednesday, June 14 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre, and continue eastward across North America. More information can be found at livenation.com. Itinerary for the Live Nation portion of BOSTON’s Hyper Space Tour with Joan Jett is below.
BOSTON with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts dates:
Wed Jun 14
Mountain View, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16
Los Angeles, CA
Greek Theatre
Sun Jun 18
Chula Vista, CA
Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 28
Houston, TX
Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland
Fri Jun 30
Dallas, TX
Starplex Pavilion
Sun Jul 02
Noblesville, IN
Klipsch Music Center
Wed Jul 05
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
Fri Jul 07
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI
Sat Jul 08
Dayton, OH
Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sun Jul 09
Detroit, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tue Jul 11
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 13
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Wed Jul 19
Alpharetta, GA
Verizon Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 20
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat Jul 22
Wallingford, CT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun Jul 23
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Jul 25
Scranton, PA
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Thu Jul 27
Camden, NJ
BB&T Pavilion
Fri Jul 28
Pittsburgh, PA
KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Jul 29
Syracuse, NY
Lakeview Amphitheater
Sun Jul 30
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
Boston
Joan Jett
