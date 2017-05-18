Boston + Joan Jett ticket Giveaway

Goldmine and Live Nation Entertainment have teamed up for the Boston + Joan Jett Ticket Giveaway to offer two (2) winners a pair of tickets each to a show of their choosing. Winners can choose from one of the “Hyper Space Tour” shows on the tour schedule below.

All you have to do to win is submit your email address in the box at the very bottom by Wednesday, May 31, 11:59 p.m. You will be immediately entered in this Goldmine Giveaway and as a bonus you will receive Goldmine’s informative weekly eNewsletter (collecting news/tips and exclusive articles and interviews with your favorite classic artists). We will randomly draw winners from the entrants.

Music legends BOSTON continue their Hyper Space Tour this summer with the iconic JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, for an additional 21 cities, presented by Live Nation. Performances with Joan Jett will begin on Wednesday, June 14 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre, and continue eastward across North America. More information can be found at livenation.com. Itinerary for the Live Nation portion of BOSTON’s Hyper Space Tour with Joan Jett is below.

BOSTON with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts dates:

Wed Jun 14      

Mountain View, CA       

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16         

Los Angeles, CA          

Greek Theatre

Sun Jun 18       

Chula Vista, CA            

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 28      

Houston, TX                 

Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland

Fri Jun 30         

Dallas, TX                    

Starplex Pavilion

Sun Jul 02        

Noblesville, IN              

Klipsch Music Center

Wed Jul 05       

St. Louis, MO               

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Fri Jul 07          

Tinley Park, IL              

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

Sat Jul 08        

Dayton, OH                  

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sun Jul 09        

Detroit, MI                    

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue Jul 11        

Toronto, ON                 

Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 13        

Boston, MA                 

TD Garden

Wed Jul 19       

Alpharetta, GA             

Verizon Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20        

Virginia Beach, VA       

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Jul 22        

Wallingford, CT            

Toyota Oakdale Theatre   

Sun Jul 23        

Wantagh, NY               

  Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 25        

Scranton, PA              

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Jul 27        

Camden, NJ                 

BB&T Pavilion

Fri Jul 28          

Pittsburgh, PA            

KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jul 29        

Syracuse, NY              

Lakeview Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30        

Bristow, VA                  

Jiffy Lube Live

 

Boston
www.bandboston.com
https://www.facebook.com/bandboston

Joan Jett
www.joanjett.com
https://www.facebook.com/joanjettandtheblackhearts
https://twitter.com/joanjett
https://www.instagram.com/joanjett/

