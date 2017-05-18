Goldmine and Live Nation Entertainment have teamed up for the Boston + Joan Jett Ticket Giveaway to offer two (2) winners a pair of tickets each to a show of their choosing. Winners can choose from one of the “Hyper Space Tour” shows on the tour schedule below.

All you have to do to win is submit your email address in the box at the very bottom by Wednesday, May 31, 11:59 p.m. You will be immediately entered in this Goldmine Giveaway and as a bonus you will receive Goldmine’s informative weekly eNewsletter (collecting news/tips and exclusive articles and interviews with your favorite classic artists). We will randomly draw winners from the entrants.

Music legends BOSTON continue their Hyper Space Tour this summer with the iconic JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, for an additional 21 cities, presented by Live Nation. Performances with Joan Jett will begin on Wednesday, June 14 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre, and continue eastward across North America. More information can be found at livenation.com. Itinerary for the Live Nation portion of BOSTON’s Hyper Space Tour with Joan Jett is below.

BOSTON with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts dates: Wed Jun 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Fri Jun 16 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre Sun Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Wed Jun 28 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland Fri Jun 30 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion Sun Jul 02 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center Wed Jul 05 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL Fri Jul 07 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI Sat Jul 08 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights Sun Jul 09 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Tue Jul 11 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Thu Jul 13 Boston, MA TD Garden Wed Jul 19 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre Thu Jul 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Sat Jul 22 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre Sun Jul 23 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Tue Jul 25 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Thu Jul 27 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Fri Jul 28 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion Sat Jul 29 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater Sun Jul 30 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Boston

www.bandboston.com

https://www.facebook.com/bandboston

Joan Jett

www.joanjett.com

https://www.facebook.com/joanjettandtheblackhearts

https://twitter.com/joanjett

https://www.instagram.com/joanjett/