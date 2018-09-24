Enter to win a vintage shot of KISS’ Ace Frehley

The November 2018 issue of Goldmine includes a Vintage Shot of KISS guitarist Ace Frehley — live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY on February 18, 1977. KISS were on their Rock And Roll Over tour, performing for the first time at Madison Square Garden, and photographer Mark Weiss moved within the first few rows to take this Vintage Shot.

Win a large 17×22″ photo print of this Ace photo, signed by the photographer, by clicking on the image below or by reading the information at the end of this post.

The winner of the Vintage Shot shown above will receive the image as a 17″ x 22″ unframed print, printed with archival pigment inks on archival fine art paper. It will be autographed by the photographer Mark Weiss and it will include a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). It will be securely shipped in a flat envelope.

To enter, click here to go to Rock Scene Auctions and simply put in your email information before November 1, 2018. The winner will be randomly drawn in November and notified by Rock Scene Auctions via email. Good luck!

The above Ace photo appears in the next issue of Goldmine on newsstands November 5. In the issue (shown below), Goldmine conducts an in-depth interview with Ace Frehley about his latest solo album, Spaceman.

Look for the issue at select Barnes and Noble, Books A Million, and indie record stores on November 5.