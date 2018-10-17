Enter to win a ‘Vintage Shot’ of Queen’s Freddie Mercury!

Just in time for the release of the feature film, Bohemian Rhapsody, Goldmine and Rock Scene Auctions give you the opportunity to win an 17×22″ photo print of Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury (at Madison Square Garden in 1978, see below), photographed by Mark Weiss.

Enter to win the photo print by clicking on the image below or “Enter Now” at the end of this post.

The winner of the Vintage Shot shown above will receive the image as a 17″ x 22″ unframed print, printed with archival pigment inks on archival fine art paper. It will be autographed by the photographer Mark Weiss and it will include a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). It will be securely shipped in a flat envelope.

To enter, click here to go to Rock Scene Auctions and simply put in your email information before December 1, 2018. The winner will be randomly drawn in December and notified by Rock Scene Auctions via email. Good luck!

The above Freddie Mercury “Vintage Shot” photo appears in the next issue of Goldmine on newsstands November 6. In the issue (shown below), Goldmine looks at Queen’s best cinematic achievements (and the DVDs to own).

Look for the issue at select Barnes and Noble, Books A Million, and indie record stores on November 6.