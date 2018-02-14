Enter to win a book by author Ray Padgett on cover songs

Goldmine Giveaway – Cover Me book and interview with author Ray Padgett

Goldmine spoke with author Ray Padgett about “Cover Me – The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time,” his new informative and entertaining book, thoroughly going through 19 cover songs, with musical artists from Elvis to Adele.

By Warren Kurtz

In “Cover Me – The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time,” Ray Padgett goes through nineteen cover songs in nineteen chapters, ten pages on average, including some great photos. Most readers will enjoy learning something in every entertaining chapter.

Aretha Franklin’s powerful version of “Respect” is described not only as an anthem for women, but also as a civil rights anthem. We read about Otis Redding’s favorable reaction of her 1967 recording.

After leaving the British glam-rock band Roxy Music, Brian Eno became a music producer and slowed down the tempo of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River,” for the Talking Heads Top 40 debut in 1978.

When the Pet Shop Boys needed an Elvis Presley song to play in a tribute show, rather than picking one of his hits, they dug deep and learned that he had recorded a version of “Always on My Mind” as the flip side of the 1972 Top 20 single “Separate Ways.” The Pet Shop Boys reached the Top 5 with their 1988 version of the song as Willie Nelson had done in the early part of the decade.

“I Will Always Love You” was offered to Elvis Presley, but his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, wanted Elvis Presley to receive fifty percent songwriting credit in order for the colonel to receive additional income too. Its songwriter, Dolly Parton, was excited about the possibility of Elvis Presley recording her song, but rejected the colonel’s offer. She helped last minute with producer David Foster when Whitney Houston was recording her 1992 cover of the song, and they were using Linda Ronstadt’s ‘70s version as a reference, which excluded a third verse. Dolly Parton shared the third verse with David Foster, and Whitney Houston quickly learned and recorded it. Whitney Houston’s cover version spent fourteen weeks at number one.

Adele was not familiar with Bob Dylan’s composition “Make You Feel My Love,” when that was suggested as the sole cover for her debut album “19.” She agreed and felt it was the missing piece needed in the 2008 album and got choked up on the song’s lyrics. She said on her emotional reaction, in what we would later learn would be her unique way of storytelling, “It was like full-on snot coming off my face!”

We spoke with Ray Padgett about his first inspiration of interest in cover songs, an up-tempo soulful cover of Gershwin’s “Summertime” in the mid-‘60s by Billy Stewart and the unexpected place where he learned it. We briefly discussed these cover song-chapters in his book:

Hound Dog – Elvis Presley

Twist and Shout – The Beatles

Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers

All Along the Watchtower – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

With a Little Help from My Friends – Joe Cocker

Summertime Blues – The Who

I Heard It Through the Grapevine – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Midnight Train to Georgia – Gladys Knight and the Pips

Gloria – Patti Smith

Satisfaction – Devo

Polkas on 45 – “Weird Al” Yankovic

Killing Me Softly with His Song – Fugees

Gin and Juice – Gourds

Hurt – Johnny Cash

