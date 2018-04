Enter to win ‘The Road To Utopia’ box set via Friday Music

Goldmine Magazine and Friday Music team up to offer a Goldmine Giveaway of the 7-CD box set The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82 (original recording masters/limited edition, pictured above) — each disc has an individual digipak w/ gatefold art. There are also 15 bonus tracks total and a new 2018 written commentary from Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Willie Wilcox and Roger Powell.

The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82

DISC 1

1. UTOPIA – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

2. FREAK PARADE – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

3. FREEDOM FIGHTERS – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

4. THE IKON – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

5. DO YA (ALTERNATE TAKE) (LIVE AT ST. LOUIS, MI

11- 9-74) – Bonus Track – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

DISC 2

1. ANOTHER LIFE – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

2. THE WHEEL – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

3. THE SEVEN RAYS – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

4. INTRO / MISTER TRISCUITS – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

5. SOMETHING’S COMING – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

6. HEAVY METAL KIDS – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

7. DO YA – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

8. JUST ONE VICTORY – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

9. OPEN MY EYES (LIVE IN CAPE COD, MA 8-23-75) – Bonus Track – Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

DISC 3

1. OVERTURE/ COMMUNION WITH THE SUN – Utopia

2. MAGIC DRAGON THEATRE – Utopia

3. JEALOUSY – Utopia

4. ETERNAL LOVE – Utopia

5. SUNBURST FINISH – Utopia

6. HIROSHIMA – Utopia

7. SINGRING AND THE GLASS GUITAR

(AN ELECTRIFIED FAIRYTALE) – Utopia

8. COMMUNION WITH THE SUN (PROMO SINGLE MIX) -Bonus Track – Utopia

DISC 4

1. TRAPPED – Utopia

2. WINDOWS – Utopia

3. LOVE IN ACTION – Utopia

4. CRAZY LADY BLUE – Utopia

5. BACK ON THE STREET – Utopia

6. THE MARRIAGE OF HEAVEN AND HELL – Utopia

7. THE MARTYR – Utopia

8. ABANDON CITY – Utopia

9. GANGRENE – Utopia

10. MY ANGEL – Utopia

11. RAPE OF THE YOUNG – Utopia

12. LOVE IS THE ANSWER – Utopia

13. LOVE IS THE ANSWER (PROMO SINGLE MIX) –

Bonus Track – Utopia

DISC 5

1. THE ROAD TO UTOPIA – Utopia

2. YOU MAKE ME CRAZY – Utopia

3. SECOND NATURE – Utopia

4. SET ME FREE – Utopia

5. CARAVAN – Utopia

6. THE LAST OF THE NEW WAVE RIDERS – Utopia

7. SHOT IN THE DARK – Utopia

8. THE VERY LAST TIME – Utopia

9. LOVE ALONE – Utopia

10. ROCK LOVE – Utopia

11. UMBRELLA MAN (B-Side of SET ME FREE) – Bonus Track – Utopia

12. SET ME FREE (PROMO SINGLE MIX) – Bonus Track – Utopia

13. SECOND NATURE (PROMO SINGLE MIX) – Bonus Track – Utopia

14. THE VERY LAST TIME (EDIT) (PROMO SINGLE MIX) – Bonus Track – Utopia

15. ANYHOW ANYWAY ANYWHERE (LIVE IN SYRACUSE, NY 11-16-79) – Bonus Track – Utopia

16. 96 TEARS (LIVE IN SYRACUSE, NY 11-16-79) – Bonus Track – Utopia

17. JUST ONE VICTORY (LIVE IN SYRACUSE, NY 11-16-79) – Bonus Track – Utopia

DISC 6

1. I JUST WANT TO TOUCH YOU – Utopia

2. CRYSTAL BALL – Utopia

3. WHERE DOES THE WORLD GO TO HIDE – Utopia

4. SILLY BOY – Utopia

5. ALONE – Utopia

6. THAT’S NOT RIGHT – Utopia

7. TAKE IT HOME – Utopia

8. HOI POLOI – Utopia

9. LIFE GOES ON – Utopia

10. FEEL TOO GOOD – Utopia

11. ALWAYS LATE – Utopia

12. ALL SMILES – Utopia

13. EVERYBODY ELSE IS WRONG – Utopia

14. I JUST WANT TO TOUCH YOU (PROMO SINGLE MIX) – Bonus Track – Utopia

DISC 7

1. SWING TO THE RIGHT – Utopia

2. LYSISTRATA – Utopia

3. THE UP – Utopia

4. JUNK ROCK (MILLION MONKEYS) – Utopia

5. SHINOLA – Utopia

6. FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY – Utopia

7. THE LAST DOLLAR ON EARTH – Utopia

8. FAHRENHEIT 451 – Utopia

9. ONLY HUMAN – Utopia

10. ONE WORLD – Utopia

11. SPECIAL INTEREST (B-Side of ONE WORLD) – Bonus Track – Utopia

12. LYSISTRATA (PROMO SINGLE MIX) -Bonus Track – Utopia

13. ONE WORLD (PROMO SINGLE MIX) – Bonus Track – Utopia

And mark on your calendar June 4, 2018. That's the last date the UTOPIA issue of Goldmine (see cover below) will be available at select Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million newsstands.