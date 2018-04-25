Giveaway of limited edition vinyl LP for ‘Six of Saturns’ celebration in New Orleans

Six of Saturns is Ace Hotel New Orleans’ annual celebration of the decades-old tradition of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — two weeks set aside every year to honor the sounds of Crescent City past and present. In 2017, Ace captured live recordings from performances at their onsite music venue, Three Keys. Here’s the tracklist of Six of Saturns Live, Vol. 1: A.1 “Sure Shot” x Aloha Got Soul feat. Maryanne Ito A.2 “Love Supreme” x DMD Band (Doug Wimbish, Marcus Machado, Daru Jones) A.3 “Live Like Jesus” x King Britt presents Sister Gertrude Morgan B.1 “Talking Book” x CoolNasty feat. Josef Lamercier (with outro by Jimetta Rose) B.2 “Good Vibes” x Amp Fiddler B.3 “Song for NOLA” x YOSI HORIKAWA feat. Tarriona TANK Ball ix of Saturns Live, Vol. 1, is available for sale on its own through the The limited edition LP, S, is available for sale on its own through the Ace Hotel Shop ($30) and can be purchased by Vinyl Me, Please members as part of an exclusive music bundle featuring three albums that celebrate the musical history and future of New Orleans. The bundle includes King Britt presents Sister Gertrude Morgan, Uptown Rulers: The Meters live on The Queen Mary and Six of Saturns, Volume I. ($49). Two thirds of sales proceeds will benefit the exclusive music bundle featuring three albums that celebrate the musical history and future of New Orleans. The bundle includesandof sales proceeds will benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation and one third will go to the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic.

But you can get Six of Saturns Live, Vol. 1 here for free — if you win!

