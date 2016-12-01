Win Audio-Technica wireless high-resolution headphones!

Enter now for your chance to win Audio-Technica’s latest wireless on-ear high-resolution audio headphones (ATH-SR5BT), in you choice of color — either black or white.

Goldmine will be giving away two (2) headphones. Simply enter your email address in the form below by midnight, December 31. Winner will be randomly drawn on or around January 1. As a bonus you will receive Goldmine’s weekly e-newsletter filled with all the latest music collecting news and exclusive interviews with the classic artists readers love. PLUS: you earn an extra chance to win for every friend you get to enter (details will be sent to you in an email after entry). You will give us your choice of color at that time you are contacted as a winner. Good luck!

Here’s more about Audio-Technica’s ATH-SR5BT headphones:

The ATH-SR5BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones give you phenomenal Hi-Res Audio with the convenience of Bluetooth® wireless technology operation. Up to eight devices (smartphones, tablets, music players, etc.) can be stored in the memory of the ATH-SR5BT for quick connection to your chosen devices. And adding or replacing devices is made even easier with the headphones’ NFC (Near Field Communication) functionality: just touch any NFC-compatible device with Bluetooth wireless technology to the N-Mark on the headphones and the device and headphones are automatically paired and connected.

The ATH-SR5BT features powerful 45 mm drivers and comes equipped with a mic and volume/control switch built into the left earcup, making it easy to answer calls, adjust volume and handle playback (play, pause, fast-forward, reverse, next/previous track) of music and video on compatible smartphones and other portable devices. A 1.2 m (3.9′) smartphone cable with mic and controls is also included to provide a standard wired connection in areas where use of Bluetooth wireless technology is prohibited, for when battery power is low, or when Hi-Res Audio (5 – 40,000 Hz frequency response) is desired.

The internal lithium polymer battery provides 38 hours of continuous use (up to 1000 hours in standby mode) and can be recharged using the included 1.0 m (3.3′) USB charging cable.

Available in black (ATH-SR5BTBK) and white (ATH-SR5BTWH).

About High-Resolution Audio

In Brief: The Move to Hi-Res Audio

While many listeners may believe that high-resolution audio came along with the introduction of the Compact Disc in 1982, constraints on the disc’s storage space always prevented CD audio (standardized at 44.1 kHz/16-bit) from fully and completely reproducing the original recorded sound. The advent and subsequent popularity of MP3s only made this problem more pronounced – the necessary compression of these files causes audio information to be lost, thus greatly reducing the audio quality. But with lossless audio file formats, faster Internet speeds, and storage space increasingly easy to come by (and in ever-smaller packages), the push is on to create audio equipment capable of capturing and reproducing true Hi-Res Audio, generally considered to be 96 kHz/24-bit or better. The Hi-Res Audio logo certifies that a product meets the Hi-Res Audio standards. Per these standards, headphones must have transducer frequency performance to at least 40 kHz. As a producer of these types of audiophile headphones since 1972, Audio-Technica is well-positioned to provide audio solutions that meet the demands of Hi-Res Audio media formats, allowing for the full reproduction of their extended sonic characteristics.

