Win a “Change Begins Within” concert DVD!

In 2009, The David Lynch Foundation staged the Change Begins Within benefit concert at New York s legendary Radio City Music Hall. The show helped raise funds to teach at-risk children to meditate to change their lives from within. Hosted by David Lynch and Laura Dern, it was a star-studded sold out evening that featured unique performances from a cast including Sheryl Crow, Donovan, Eddie Vedder, Moby, Ben Harper, Angelo Badalamenti, Betty LaVette, Jim James and Jerry Seinfeld. The culmination of the evening saw sets from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr before they joined forces for a grand finale. This once-in-a-lifetime event is now available to own with the aim to continue raising funds and awareness for the Foundation’s mission to heal suffering from post-traumatic stress amongst veterans, survivors of domestic violence, and at-risk children.

Concert:

1) Trouble So Hard / Natural Blues – Moby, Betty LaVette & The TM Choir

2) Rise – Eddie Vedder

3) Under Pressure – Eddie Vedder & Ben Harper

4) My Sweet Lord – Sheryl Crow & Ben Harper

5) Jerry Seinfeld

6) Hurdy Gurdy Man – Donovan, Jim James & Ben Harper

7) Isle Of Islay – Donovan & Paul Horn

8) It Don t Come Easy – Ringo Starr, Ben Harper & Eddie Vedder

9) Boys – Ringo Starr, Ben Harper & Eddie Vedder

10) Yellow Submarine – Ringo Starr, Ben Harper, Eddie Vedder & Sheryl Crow

11) Drive My Car – Paul McCartney

12) Jet – Paul McCartney

13) Got To Get You Into My Life – Paul McCartney

14) Let It Be – Paul McCartney

15) Here Today – Paul McCartney

16) Band on The Run – Paul McCartney 17) With A Little Help From My Friends Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr

18) Cosmically Conscious – Sheryl Crow, Donovan, Eddie Vedder, Moby, Ben Harper, Paul Horn, Angelo Badalamenti, Betty LaVette, Jim James, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & The TM Choir

19) I Saw Her Standing There – Sheryl Crow, Donovan, Eddie Vedder, Moby, Ben Harper, Paul Horn, Angelo Badalamenti, Betty LaVette, Jim James, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & The TM Choir