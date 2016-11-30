Win a fab book on Fab Four Memorabilia

Enter for a chance to win “The Beatles: Fab Finds of the Fab Four” (Krause Publications) by Noah Fleisher — a beautifully designed, 240-page color large paperback spanning every aspect of Beatles memorabilia (from vinyl to musical gear).

It may be more than four decades since The Beatles disbanded, but the unmatched popularity surrounding the music, artistic ingenuity and collectibility with anything related to the Fab Four lives on. Case in point, in 2013 a copy of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” circa 1967, signed by each band member on the center spread of the album cover, soared to $290,500 during an auction presented by Heritage Auctions.

Upon experiencing this history-making sale at auction, author Noah Fleisher was inspired to launch an in-depth exploration what is referred to as the “Golden Age of Beatles collectibles,” and the product of that examination is “The Beatles: Fab Finds of the Fab Four.”

Divided into 10 chapters, the first four chronicle (via historical details and items of memorabilia) the band members’ early years in Liverpool, onto the emergence of Beatlemania, the peak of The Beatles revolution, and the years immediately following the break-up felt around the world, and the evolution of each band member in the years since. After an initial review, in Chapter 5, of the progressive branding and marketing techniques used to promote The Beatles, the last five chapters of this gorgeously illustrated reference focus on band-used gear, vinyl records, Beatles autographs, storied collections of Beatles memorabilia (both public and private), and a cool chapter titled “I’m With the Band” that features some of the people and locations that influenced the lives and careers of the Fab Four. Rounding out this unparalleled guide is a Beatles discography.

Memorabilia featured in this guide, often accompanied by the price paid at auction for the item, include publicity photographs, vinyl records, invoices and contracts, posters, instruments and equipment, among other items.

The Beatles: Fab Finds of the Fab Four is a visually stunning, richly entertaining and truly unparalleled exploration of rock relics associated with the band that changed the face of rock ‘n’ roll forever.

About the author: Noah Fleisher possesses more than a decade of newspaper, magazine, book and antiques, art and auction writing and editing experience. Currently the Director of Corporate Communications for Winco Foods, he formerly served as the Public Relations Director of Heritage Auctions, Inc., as well as editor of Antique Trader magazine. In addition, he has served as the editorial voice of Warman’s Antiques & Collectibles for several years, and co-authored Collecting Children’s Books.

