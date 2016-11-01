Win a Rock ‘N’ Rolla Premium portable turntable

Here’s your chance to win the Rock ’N’ Rolla Premium portable briefcase turntable!

Goldmine reviewed this turntable in our December issue (on newsstands from November 15-December 12) and liked the experience so much we are offering a Rock ’N’ Rolla Premium portable turntable to one (1) lucky reader. All you have to do is fill in your email address below before December 15, 2016 midnight. As a bonus you will receive Goldmine’s weekly e-newsletter filled with all the latest music collecting news and exclusive interviews with the classic artists readers love.

Rock ’N’ Rolla Premium briefcase record player earns its praise for portability, hosting a built-in rechargeable battery which lasts for hours. The turntable transports you back to the ‘60s With its retro look, sound, and build quality. Plus Bluetooth connectivity and all of the junior features make the Premium model the perfect choice for both vinyl and digital music lovers.

Premium Rock ’N’ Rolla model has:

• Built in rechargeable battery – lasting up to 4 hours

• Record your vinyl direct to USB and SD Card

• MP3 Playback via USB and SD Card

• Auxiliary input for cell phones and mp3 players

• 3 speed record player

• Premium styling

• Connect your devices via Bluetooth

• Built in dynamic speakers

Rock ’N’ Rolla itself is an innovative company specializing in fun, stylish and portable record players. Other Rock ’N’ Rolla record players come in “Junior” and “XL.” Go to www.myrocknrolla.com for more information.

Full Rock ’N’ Rolla Premium product specifications:

• Rechargeable Lithium battery / Mains powered

• Temperature tested belt drive for maximum reliability under heavy use

• Superior quality, durable motor providing accurate playing speed

• Three speed playback (33/45/78) with selectable automatic stop function

• 3.5mm headphone output

• RCA output to link to amplifier or active speaker

• USB encoding to record and backup your vinyl directly to memory stick

• Super suspension technology for smooth perfect playback

• Four input options to connect your digital device

• Diamond tipped needle for improved sound quality and care for

• Weight – 7.7LBS / 3.5KG

• Dimensions – 13.8” x 10.2” x 4″

More about Rock ’N’ Rolla:

The founders of Rock “N” Rolla have a very impressive record when it comes to business but each founder is also a serious music fan, and all from the era when the vinyl record was the only way to enjoy your favorite music.

Realizing that the turntable market was filled with low price, unreliable, poor quality products, Rock ’N’ Rolla has used its founders’ knowledge and contacts to produce high quality, reliable record players which are superior to the rest, but keeping the price low to be the obvious choice for your next record player purchase. Hand selecting quality components, adding modern technology but keeping that famous ’60s styling was at the forefront of the company’s plan. Only using quality components and strict quality control procedures, Rock ‘N’ Rolla players are a cut above the rest.

Founded by:

Jonathan Kendrick

Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder and Chairman of ROK Stars, is a highly successful serial entrepreneur. Jonathan began his business career through securing the European rights to then-unknown Yokohama tyres brand (which, having successfully brought to market, he sold back to Yokohama). Recognizing, early on, the enormous potential of the mobile industry, Jonathan founded ROK to create the technology to simplify the process of pre-paid vouchers for mobile phones. Jonathan sold ROK’s electronic voucher technology to a leading mobile industry player in 2002 whilst retaining the ROK brand – which he re-launched with co-founder, John Paul DeJoria. ROK Stars is his latest launch created to garner investment for the very best new products and brands with game changing potential within each sector.

John Paul Dejoria

John Paul DeJoria is Chairman and CEO of John Paul Mitchell Systems, the producer and manufacturer of Paul Mitchell hair care products, the largest privately held salon hair care company in North America. Paul Mitchell products are sold through 35 distributors within the United States to more than 90,000 hair salons. Internationally, John Paul Mitchell Systems has distribution in 73 countries that market company product to over 15,000 hair salons. In addition to John Paul Mitchell Systems, John Paul’s success continues with numerous other businesses including Patron Tequila – the world’s biggest premium tequila brand – and natural gas and environmentally friendly energy exploration companies. John Paul is on the Board of Directors of the Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF) and a member of the Council of Advisors of Global Green USA, the United States affiliate of Green Grass USA, the United States affiliate of Green Cross International, whose President is His Excellency Mikhail S. Gorbachev, former President of the U.S.S.R. He is also on the Board of Trustees of Waterkeepers, whose lead counsel is Robert Kennedy Jr. dedicated to protect the waterways of the world from polluters. He is also active with helping the homeless find employment.

Marshall Blonstein

Blonstein started his career with Sony and Epic Records, then as a principal and co-founder of Ode Records, one of the greatest independent success stories in music business history. With Ode, Blonstein helped foster the success of Carole King’s landmark and timeless “Tapestry” album and Cheech and Chong’s memorable “Big Bambu,” a multi-platinum album that set a new standard for comedy records; and he built two of the biggest cult-film franchises, which still draw loyal audiences today– “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke.” Blonstein then served as President of Island Records, the label that virtually single-handedly broke artists like Steve Winwood and Robert Palmer to a worldwide audience and launched the career of reggae’s noted spiritual spokesman, Bob Marley. In 1986, he founded DCC Compact Classics; a company that became the premier audiophile imprint in the marketplace, as well a mainstay in the reissue arena. Among its many major achievements, DCC released titles by The Eagles, The Doors, Elvis Presley, Jethro Tull, The Beach Boys, and Nat King Cole. In 1999, in conjunction with the Sinatra family, Blonstein created Artanis Records. After exiting DCC in 2002, Blonstein joined forces with John Paul DeJoria to establish Morada Music/Audio Fidelity as an imprint from which to explore even newer technologies and opportunities.

Audio Fidelity’s audio releases include the Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, The Doors, Jethro Tull, Linda Ronstadt, Cat Stevens, The Pretenders, Yes, Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers and Bob Marley, just to name a few.