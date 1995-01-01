Goldmine, the Music Collector’s Magazine, reports on the music collecting hobby and interviews classic music artists with The Goldmine Magazine Podcast, posted twice a month (all are listed on this page) and available via iTunes.

Our debut podcast is posted at the bottom of this page. To listen to each episode thereafter, simply click on that episode’s image thumbnail.

Episode 20

Rock Concert Art via Backstage Auctions

Backstage Auctions, coming off a successful “Headliners & Legends Auction” in February, begins March with a rock auction centering on rare posters and handbills called the “Rock Concert Art Auction” — preview starts March 11 and auction is live March 18-25, 2018 (see above).

Owner Jacques Van Gool details the rare items set for auction, like highly collectible posters and handbills ranging from The Beatles to Nirvana.

Van Gool also talks about the results of the “Headliners & Legends Auction” in February, where a 1995 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar owned and signed by Bob Dylan sold for a whopping $25,200. Signed Fleetwood Mac items and Peter Max artwork also sold to the highest bidder.

But the upcoming“Rock Concert Art Auction” will excite poster and handbill collectors very much. Such music collectors will definitely be interested in tuning in to this featured podcast.

Episode 19

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie Ray Vaughan author Craig Hopkins discusses Vaughan’s early years as a guitarist and his first guitar, “Jimbo,” which will be up for auction this month via Heritage Auctions.

Episode 18

Pink Floyd biographer Bill Kopp

Pink Floyd biographer Bill Kopp talks about his latest book, ‘Reinventing Pink Floyd: From Syd Barrett to The Dark Side of the Moon,’ on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Kopp has a lot of to offer as far as insight into the band’s transition from Syd Barrett to David Gilmour. This is a must-listen for any Pink Floyd fan.

Episode 17

Backstage Auctions’ owner Jacques van Gool

The owner of Backstage Auctions, Jacques van Gool, is the guest on Goldmine Magazine’s first podcast of February 2018. Van Gool talks to editor Patrick Prince about the Houston-based auctioneer’s upcoming Headliners & Legends auction on February 16-25. (Preview starts February 9.) Highlights of the auction include artist signed guitars, RIAA-certified record awards and original Peter Max paintings. There will be a lot more music memorabilia included in this auction, of course, and collectors will be interested in hearing all the details on this featured podcast.

Listen to the podcast by clicking here or on the image above.

Episode 16

Led Zeppelin/Martin Popoff

Led Zeppelin author Martin Popoff talks to Goldmine editor Patrick Prince about his latest book Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs and his features in the February issue of Goldmine Magazine with Led Zeppelin on the cover.

Episode 15

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds and author Dave Thompson

Vocalist JIm Kerr talks to Goldmine editor Patrick Prince about Simple Minds‘ new album Walk Between Worlds and his interest in music collecting. Also author Dave Thompson pops in to discuss a chapter from Goldmine’s Essential Guide to Record Collecting:Psychedelic Rock records.

Episode 14

Interviews with author Ray Padgett and The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan

Author Ray Padgett joins the podcast to talk about his latest book, Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time, with Goldmine editor Patrick Prince and contributor Warren Kurtz.

Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries is interviewed about the band’s 2017 album, Something Else, a record that has all their hits reimagined acoustically with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Episode 13

David Cassidy tribute, Jag Panzer interview

David Cassidy is remembered by Goldmine writers Ken Sharp and Dave Thompson. Ken Sharp recorded a song, “I Wanna Be David Cassidy” (played on this podcast), as a tribute to his childhood hero with proceeds going to Cassidy’s charity. Dave Thompson talks about growing up in England and becoming a Partridge Family/Cassidy fan and then, eventually, a collector of the show’s memorabilia.

Jag Panzer formed out of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, and this Colorado band produced a raw form of underground heavy metal in the early ’80s. Their 1984 album “Ample Destruction” is now considered a classic release for those familiar with early indie metal. The band’s 2017 release, “The Deviant Chord,” is more complex and progressive but the raw indie spirit is still there. Guitarist Mark Briody talks about Panzer’s newest release as well as indie metal and it’s collectibility.

Episode 12

Holiday gift guide and Travis Pike interview

Goldmine’s Holiday gift guide and Record Store Day Black Friday leftovers are discussed in this second podcast of November 2017. Then onto an interview with rediscovered ’60s garage rock phenom Travis Pike. This year, State Records released a 7-inch of Pike’s long lost songs to much acclaim. In this interview, Pike talks about the ’60s and his recent projects.

Episode 11

Photographer Gered Mankowitz and Table-Turned Vinyl Subscription Service

British Invasion photographer Gered Mankowitz had already taken iconic photographs of The Rolling Stones and other bands around Swingin’ London in the ’60s when Jimi Hendrix showed up in 1966. Mankowitz ended up taking the iconic shot of Jimi in the studio, posing with a fashionable military jacket. Our first podcast in November coincides with our November print issue on Jim Hendrix (Gered Mankowitz’ Hendrix print is on the cover) and Mankowitz shares his memories with Hendrix and the London scene circa late 1966-1967. A fun discussion with a photographer who was in the middle of it all!

We also discuss vinyl subscription services with Table-Turned owner Dane Erbach. Table-Turned is a vinyl subscription service that uses a business platform around indie labels and titles separated by genre for subscribers.

Episode 10

Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh/Barnstorm) and The Persuasions

Joe Walsh drummer Joe Vitale and The Persuasions are the guests on Goldmine Magazine’s final podcast of October. Joe Vitale talks about the current Joe Walsh solo tour, the old days with Joe Walsh’s Barnstorm and his friendship with Tom Petty. A cappella legends The Persuasions have had a long career of collaborating and touring with many rock ‘n’ roll artists like Lou Reed, Frank Zappa and others. In fact, Zappa “discovered” the band and signed them to a record deal on Straight Records in 1970. Some 30 albums later, The Persuasions released a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies called “Ladies and Gentlemen: Barenaked Ladies and The Persuasions” on Vanguard this year. Jayotis Washington and Dave Revels discuss the past and present, and even perform a Halloween song for the Goldmine Podcast. Enjoy!

Episode 9

UFO/Starsailor

UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore and Starsailor vocalist James Walsh are guests on Goldmine Magazine’s first podcast of October. UFO has a new album out this month on Cleopatra Records, “The Salentino Cuts,” which is a full-length of rock ‘n’ roll covers. Guitarist Vinnie Moore is candid about the band’s songwriting process and how they came about the idea of releasing a record of cover tunes. Starsailor comes out with their first album in eight years, “All This Life.” Vocalist James Walsh talks about the band’s entire discography and what makes “All This Life” unique.

EPISODE 8

Donovan

Donovan discusses the benefits of transcendental meditation (TM), including his involvement with the Maharishi, The Beatles and the David Lynch Foundation, which recently released the DVD of “Change Begins Within: A Benefit Concert For The David Lynch Foundation” (Eagle Vision). The David Lynch Foundation promotes the healing power of TM for those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s a fascinating discussion with an iconic singer-songwriter and an enlightened man.

EPISODE 7

Gerald Scarfe, Carlos Santana and Jackyl

Pink Floyd artist Gerald Scarfe talks about selling off original artwork from “The Wall” and his ongoing relationship with Roger Waters. Then some thoughts from Carlos Santana on “Power of Peace,” the collaboration album with the Isley Brothers, and also a talk with the hard rock band, Jackyl.

EPISODE 6

RUN OUT GROOVE RECORDS AND PETER HOOK

Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook joins us on Goldmine Magazine Podcast for our second episode in August 2017. Hook and his band The Light have released four live albums celebrating different Joy Division/New Order LPs in their entirety. The outcome will please any fan of these two popular bands. Peter Hook has plenty to say on the subject. Then Matthew Block of Run Out Groove Records will inform us about this new unique record label. Run Out Groove is designed for vinyl record collectors. If you go to runoutgroovevinyl.com, each month the site will post potential album projects (found in the vaults of Warner Bros.) and then ask you — the record collector — to vote which project should be pressed to vinyl as an individually numbered and limited edition. A very cool interactive experience. Matthew Block explains the entire experience and ROG’s history.

EPISODE 5

GRAHAM NASH AND ROCK PHOTOGRAPHER MARK WEISS

Graham Nash joins us on the first podcast of August 2017 to explain how he started collecting Underground Comix artwork and why he is now auctioning off his collection via Heritage Auctions on Aug. 10-12. Then Mark Weiss, famed rock photographer, will talk to us about his newest venture called Rock Scene Auctions. RockSceneAuctions.com is a new rock photography auction site where Mark auctions off his own iconic work and the work of other photographers. Auctions will appear every month — different bands, different eras — and part of the money goes to charity. Large, frameable, high quality prints, autographed by the photographers. Music collectors will be pleased.

EPISODE 4

REX BROWN AND CHARLIE HUHN OF FOGHAT

Rex Brown (Pantera, Down, Kill Devil Hill) goes out on his own as vocalist/bassist to deliver his current solo album, “Smoke On This” (eOne). It is a powerhouse rock ‘n’ roll record that will still please his heavy metal following. Then vocalist/guitarist Charlie Huhn talks about Foghat’s latest live album “Live at the Belly Up” and the band’s tour that will follow.

EPISODE 3

SONNY LANDRETH and DIRECTOR ANDREAS NEUMANN

Sonny Landreth, who has been called the King of Slydeco, talks to Goldmine about his latest album, “Recorded Live In Lafayette” — a double CD and vinyl release on Provogue Records (Mascot Label Group). Then director Andreas Neumann discusses the documentary “American Valhalla,“ which is the story of the musical collaboration between Iggy Pop and Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) for the making of Iggy’s album “Post Pop Depression” and its subsequent world tour.

EPISODE 2

CANDICE NIGHT, GOLDMINE’S ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO RECORD COLLECTING

Candice Night, vocalist for Blackmore’s Night, talks about her last solo album and what will be going on musically for her and her guitarist-husband Ritchie Blackmore this year. Also, longtime Goldmine author Dave Thompson talks about his new book “Goldmine’s Essential Guide to Record Collecting.”

EPISODE 1

SGT. PEPPER’S 50th ANNIVERSARY

Guests Jay Jay French and Bruce Spizer discuss the impact and longevity of The Beatles’ iconic album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” French, the guitarist and founder of Twisted Sister, is a longtime Beatles fan and collector. Spizer is a celebrated author of all things Beatles-related. Later in the episode, contributor John M. Borack will detail some of the 50th Anniversary box set editions released by Capitol/Universal. Introduction music by Popdudes.

Listen to the debut (Episode 1) podcast below.