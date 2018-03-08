Run Out Groove is releasing ‘The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3,350 copies) and The Beau Brummels ‘Bradley’s Barn’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3000 copies) for Record Store Day. ►
Goldmine’s April 2018 issue is out now! The April issue is The Class of 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame edition and it analyzes each inductee. Is every artist worthy? More in the APRIL 2018 ISSUE: • Moody Blues are … ►
Only 50 copies of the 1994 Prince/Warner Brothers limited-edition release variant were pressed. ►
Record Stored Day announces a whole bunch of heavy-hitting releases. And a full list of titles and their accompanying artwork can be found on the RSD website. ►
John Coltrane’s special edition 180-gram LP is on opaque blue with black swirls vinyl limited to 1000 copies worldwide. ►
The Cheech & Chong Record Store Day 7-Inch features two versions of their classic track “Up In Smoke,” in Celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. ►
The following are upcoming records shows and events, including WKRN Music Mash in Bridgeport, CT on March 3 and the Chicagoland Record Collectors Show in Hillside, IL on March 18. ►
Vinyl record fans voted to make the next limited and numbered Run Out Groove title, ‘Down By The Old Mainstream’ by Golden Smog available for pre-order by March 8. ►
The “Lover Man” 7-inch single is drawn from Jimi Hendrix’s upcoming album ‘Both Sides of the Sky’ (out March 9), and is backed by a live version of “Foxey Lady,” recorded in Bussum, Holland in November 1967. Both tracks are previously unreleased. ►
UMC/Island/Interscope are proud to announce the release of 3 new vinyl reissues from Irish rock giants, U2: ‘Pop’ (1997), ‘Wide Awake In America’ (1985) and ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ (2000). ►