The 40th Anniversary Edition of Eagles’ “Hotel California” comes out in November

LOS ANGELES – The Eagles’ Hotel California was a critical and commercial phenomenon when it was released in December 1976. The album topped the Billboard charts for eight weeks in the U.S., won two GRAMMY® Awards, sold more than 32 million copies around the world, and featured two Billboard #1 hit singles. 40 years later, it still ranks as one of the best-selling albums of all time.

This fall, the milestone album will add to its legendary lore with HOTEL CALIFORNIA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION, a new 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio that includes remastered sound, ten previously unreleased live recordings, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster. The collection will be available on November 24 for a list price of $99.98. Both a 2-CD Expanded Edition ($19.98) and 1-CD ($9.98) will also be available, along with digital download and streaming versions.

HOTEL CALIFORNIA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION opens with a remastered version of the original album, featuring two Billboard #1 singles — “New Kid In Town” and the title track — plus the smash hit “Life In the Fast Lane.” The album was nominated for five GRAMMY® Awards, and won for “Record of the Year” and “Best Arrangement For Voices.”

The set also marks the debut of ten live tracks that were recorded during the band’s three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976. The concert recordings — which were recorded about a month before the album came out — feature one of the first ever live performances of “Hotel California” and “New Kid In Town” along with other Eagles classics including “Already Gone,” “Take It To the Limit,” and “Witchy Woman.”

The Blu-ray Audio disc that accompanies HOTEL CALIFORNIA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix.

The Eagles made their triumphant return to the stage this summer at the Classic East/West festivals, earning raves from critics and fans alike. More live dates are planned for this fall, with the band being joined on stage once again by country superstar Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of Eagles founder, Glenn Frey.

HOTEL CALIFORNIA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

1. Hotel California

2. New Kid In Town

3. Life In The Fast Lane

4. Wasted Time

5. Wasted Time (Reprise)

6. Victim Of Love

7. Pretty Maids All In A Row

8. Try And Love Again

9. The Last Resort

Disc Two: Live at The Los Angeles Forum (October 1976)

1. Take It Easy

2. Take It To The Limit

3. New Kid In Town

4. James Dean

5. Good Day In Hell

6. Witchy Woman

7. Funk #49

8. One Of These Nights

9. Hotel California

10. Already Gone

Blu-ray Audio

Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound

Advanced Resolution Multi-Channel Surround Sound (96 KHz/24-Bit)

Advanced Resolution Stereo (192 KHz/24-Bit)

Is this artist in the Goldmine Hall of Fame? Check to see!