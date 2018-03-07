Artist News

The latest news of bands

Three U2 vinyl reissues coming soon

UMC/Island/Interscope are proud to announce the release of 3 new vinyl reissues from Irish rock giants, U2: ‘Pop’ (1997), ‘Wide Awake In America’ (1985) and ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ (2000).

Led Zeppelin announce first ever Record Store Day release

Led Zeppelin will release a limited edition 7-Inch single, produced by Jimmy Page, featuring unreleased versions of “Rock And Roll” And “Friends.” The single will be available April 21 on Record Store Day, exclusively at independent music retailers.