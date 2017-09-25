Wanda Jackson pledges collectibles and memorabilia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Legendary rockabilly and country music pioneer Wanda Jackson is giving fans a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind personalized collectibles and memorabilia along side their pre-order of her new autobiography through a PledgeMusic campaign. You can pre-order and purchase bonus items HERE.

PledgeMusic is a global next generation direct-to-fan platform dedicated to empowering labels and artists to build communities and provide unique experiences and exclusives throughout the entire music production and promotion lifecycle. Bonus collectibles and memorabilia available through Jackson‘s PledgeMusic campaign include include T-shirts, turntable slip mats, an enamel pin of her likeness, signed posters, signed guitars, and handwritten lyrics for her songs “Mean Mean Man,” “Rock Your Baby,” and “Right or Wrong.”

A limited number of fans will also have the opportunity to access unique experiences including front row seats to upcoming book events in Los Angeles and Nashville, as well as a 15 minute phone call from Wanda herself. Every bundle incorporates a copy of Every Night isSaturday Night, including options to have the book signed and personalized.



Wanda Jackson, known as the “Queen of Rockabilly” and the “First Lady of Rock ‘N’ Roll” landed more than 30 singles on the country and pop charts between 1954 and 1974. Featuring over eighty photographs from her personal collection and a foreword by Elvis Costello, “Every Night is Saturday Night” is the rockin’ great-grandmother’s chance to finally share the story of her fascinating life and career in her own words. In “Every Night is Saturday Night,” Wanda tells the story of being discovered by Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Thompson; why she refused to return to the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years; the challenges she and her integrated band, The Party Timers, faced when touring in a less racially tolerant era; personal memories of her relationship with Elvis; and how she ultimately found the love of her life.

While the Pledge campaign is live now, Wanda will officially begin her book launch with several public events and signings around its release, including an appearance at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles Tuesday, November 14 and a stop at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville Saturday, December 2 with a Ryman performance to follow.

Jackson is set to release her autobiography Every Night Is Saturday Night: A Country Girl’s Journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with BMG on November 14, 2017.

