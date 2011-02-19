Barry Goldberg rarities on new CD, ‘It’s All My Vault’

Barry Goldberg was a founding member of the band The Electric Flag with Nick Gravenites and Michael Bloomfield. You’ve heard his keyboard skills many times on the classic album, ‘Super Session’ with Al Kooper, Stephen Stills and Michael Bloomfield. He has produced many artists including Bob Dylan and has written many hit songs for artists like Joe Cocker, Rod Stewart, Gram Parsons, Steve Miller and Gladys Knight (#1 hit song – “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination”). He even played on the Mitch Ryder tune – “Devil With The Blue Dress.” Now, much to the elation of Barry Goldberg fans worldwide, ItsAboutMusic.com has released a new CD of rarities titled ‘It’s All My Vault’, featuring performances by Mick Taylor, Carla Olsen and Terry Reid.

As for this album, the story is that Barry took a look around and found that he had all of these tunes just laying around in his “vault” so he turned them over to ItsAboutMusic.com so that all of his fans could now enjoy them. The label hopes it’s only volume one of this series and that he has many more tracks collecting dust that they can release in the future.

“Born and raised in Chicago, born and raised to play the blues”: A slogan songwriter, producer, composer Barry Goldberg carries with him to this day. Barry has written, produced and performed virtually every style and genre of music with great success for all audiences. Along the way, he has worked with and helped develop the careers of such rock and roll and blues legends as Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Neil Young, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Bonnie Raitt and Bo Didley. Early in his musical career, Barry played with Dylan when he first went electric at the legendary Newport Folk Festival. Soon after, Barry formed the Goldberg/Miller Blues Band with guitarist Steve Miller and released a self-titled album on Epic Records. Barry continued to work as a session musician and producer in New York, performing on such Number One hits as Mitch Ryder’s “Devil With A Blue Dress” and playing with Jimi Hendrix, as Jimi James & the Blue Flames, at the famous Cafe Au GoGo. Barry moved forward and westward when he co-founded The Electric Flag with guitarist Michael Bloomfield. This version of The Electric Flag released two albums on Columbia Records and performed at the Monterey Pop Festival during the Summer of Love.

Barry later enlisted guitarist Harvey Mandel and drummer “Fast” Eddie Hoh (of Super Session fame) and formed The Barry Goldberg Reunion at the height of the psychedelic “San Francisco Sound.” The Barry Goldberg Reunion spawned two albums, a self-titled debut and “Blowin’ My Mind”, which have since received critical acclaim. Billboard Magazine’s Gene Sculatti called them “Lost gems, two of the real sleepers of the psychedelic pop era.”

Barry has had an extensive career writing and composing music for film and television. He has supervised and written music that has appeared in over twenty feature films including the blockbuster hits “Forrest Gump” and “Dirty Dancing”. The song Barry and renown lyricist Gerry Goffin used for “Forrest Gump”, entitled “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination”, became a Number One single for Gladys Knight and the Pips. His other film credits include “Adventures In Babysitting”, “Feds”, and “Fast Times At Ridgemont High”.

His Native American musical influences earned him critical acclaim for his score to “Pow Wow Highway”. He has scored music and written theme songs for many television shows, including “Murphy Brown” and “Silver Spoons”. Barry recently won the BMI Pioneer Award for excellence and his body of work for music for film and television. His most recent T.V. accomplishment was featured performer and music supervisor for the Muddy Waters Tribute Concert at The Kennedy Center on PBS.

Barry’s skill as a record producer has given him the opportunity to work with a diversity of musical acts from Bob Dylan to the Lemonheads to Percy Sledge. The Percy Sledge album was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Blues Album of the Year and won the W.C. Handy Award in 1996 for Best Soul Album of the Year. Barry has produced the debut Universal/France album for 13 year old guitar prodigy Nawfel Hermi, Percy Sledge’s 2004 “Shining Through The Rain” CD(Varese Sarabande), and has scored and supervised season one of the Sony Pictures TV/Showtime Television Series “Street Time”. Currently Barry is touring and producing The Chicago Blues Reunion with legendary artists Nick Gravenites, Harvey Mandel, Tracy Nelson, Corky Siegel and Sam Lay. Their debut 2005 CD/DVD “Buried Alive In The Blues” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Chart, received a 4 Star Review by David Fricke in Rolling Stone and was the #1 CD Of The Year in The Chicago Sun Times.

Barry Goldberg – ‘It’s All My Vault’ CD was re-released on Feb 8 2011 – and the downloads will become available then as well.

For song samples: http://www.itsaboutmusic.com/barrygoldberg.html