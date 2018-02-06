The Beach Boys release ‘Pet Sounds’ in ltd. ed. colored vinyl LP

Los Angeles – February 6, 2018 – This week, The Beach Boys’ acclaimed 1966 album, Pet Sounds, will be released in a limited colored vinyl LP edition by Capitol/UMe. Limited to 2,000 copies worldwide and available exclusively from The Sound of Vinyl, the collectible special edition presents the classic album’s stereo mix on a 130-gram LP pressed on split translucent yellow and green vinyl.

This Thursday, February 8, members of the The Sound of Vinyl Text Message service will receive early access to purchase the limited edition Pet Sounds colored vinyl LP, one day before it is available for purchase on The Sound of Vinyl website. Sign up for The Sound of Vinyl Text Message service here: https://thesoundofvinyl.us/access/sov-signup-beachboys-petsounds.html

This Friday, February 9, the limited edition Pet Sounds colored vinyl LP will be available for purchase on the The Sound of Vinyl website: http://thesoundofvinyl.us

The Beach Boys’ 12th studio album, Pet Sounds is of one of popular music’s most influential and universally-acclaimed albums. Since its original release on May 16, 1966, the masterpiece has reigned at the top of countless critic and fan polls, maintaining its timeless rank as one of popular music’s most-cited influences. More than 100 domestic and international publications and journalists have lauded Pet Sounds as one of the greatest albums ever recorded. In 1995, Pet Sounds topped MOJO’s special list of “The Greatest Albums of All Time” at No. 1, and in 2003, Rolling Stone ranked it at No. 2 on the magazine’s oft-cited list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

About The Sound of Vinyl

The Sound of Vinyl (http://thesoundofvinyl.us) is a first-of-its-kind music service, providing a personalized and curated platform for discovering and buying vinyl records. Launched in the U.S. in October 2017, The Sound of Vinyl offers new and classic albums from a vast catalog of more than 20,000 titles from all major labels and dozens of indie labels, and is the exclusive retailer for a variety of special, limited edition vinyl releases for key titles spanning rock, jazz and classical to R&B, rap, and hip-hop. Previous Sound of Vinyl-exclusive releases include legendary titles by Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Interpol, and the Allman Brothers, among others.

In addition to a full-service online store, The Sound of Vinyl features exclusive editorial content and album suggestions from top music experts, and provides an innovative recommendation engine that suggests albums based on a user’s personal tastes. The Sound of Vinyl’s recommendation service uses cutting-edge technology to send personalized album picks by text message. When a user enters their mobile phone number and creates a taste profile, The Sound of Vinyl begins sending daily texts with album recommendations that feature album artwork, information and price. Users can reply LIKE or DISLIKE to improve future picks, or simply reply YES to instantly purchase an album, creating a seamless shopping experience.