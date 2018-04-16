The Beatles Story and Julien’s Auctions bring ’Discovery Day’ to Hard Rock Cafe, New York

LIVERPOOL, UK, 16TH APRIL 2018 – The Beatles Story and Julien’s Auctions team up once again to bring a Beatles and Rock ’n’ Roll ’Discovery Day’ to Hard Rock Cafe New York on Thursday May 17, 2018.

Hard Rock International is home to the world’s largest collection of music memorabilia, with over 81,000 iconic pieces including countless items from The Beatles, making it a perfect partner for the upcoming event.

This special event will give members of the public, fans and collectors the opportunity to have their Beatles and Rock ’n’ Roll memorabilia appraised for free by the experts.

Previous events held in Liverpool and London were a tremendous success, bringing in a steady stream of visitors with fascinating artefacts to be valued. Amongst them, a collection of 26 negatives containing rare never–before–seen photographs of John Lennon, which were taken in February 1970 and seem to depict intimate portraits of the former Beatle.

Another unique find was a letter written by John Lennon addressed to the Queen, explaining the singer’s reasons for returning his MBE, it was valued by Julien’s Auctions on the day at around £60,000. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, discovered the item tucked away inside the sleeve of a record that was part of a collection picked up for just £10 around 20 years ago.

Internationally renowned Julien’s Auctions has broken world records with the sale of Beatles memorabilia including John Lennon’s acoustic guitar recently sold for a record $2.4 million, Ringo Starr’s Ludwig drum kit sold for a record $2.2 million, The Ludwig Beatles Ed Sullivan Show drumhead sold for a record price of $2.1 million and The Beatles White Album owned by Ringo Starr sold for $790,000.

Fans based in the U.S. are being urged to check their attics and garages for any hidden gems. Darren Julien, Founder & CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said: “We are excited to bring our Discovery Day to Hard Rock Cafe New York. John Lennon spent a lot of time in New York during his solo years and we are convinced there will be some valuable and fascinating historical items just waiting to be discovered.”

The ’Discovery Day’ will take place at Hard Rock Cafe New York on Thursday 17th May 2018, 3pm – 8pm. For more information or to pre–book a free face–to–face valuation, please visit beatlesstory.com/events.

About the Beatles Story:

The award–winning ’The Beatles Story’ is the world’s largest permanent exhibition purely devoted to telling the story of The Beatles’ rise to fame. Located in the Fab Four’s hometown of Liverpool on the stunning UNESCO World heritage waterfront at the Albert Dock, The Beatles Story takes visitors on an immersive journey through the lives, times, culture and music of the world’s greatest band. Join The Beatles on their journey; first conquering Liverpool, and then the world, through recreations of key locations from the band’s career including The Casbah Club, The Cavern Club, and Abbey Road Studios. Multi–media audio guides are available in ten different languages including Mandarin, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German, and are beautifully narrated by John Lennon’s sister, Julia. The FREE guide is packed with information, imagery, and features video interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, giving visitors a unique insight into the story of the Fab Four. A must for any music fan, The Beatles Story features an impressive collection of fascinating memorabilia including the band’s original instruments, John Lennon’s New York piano, Ringo Starr’s drum kit, rare album sleeves, photography and original lyrics. New items recently introduced include the original Strawberry Field Gates, the ’Holy Grail’ record that launched The Beatles, Brian Epstein’s Jacket and to mark 50 years since the release of Sgt. Pepper, a range of new memorabilia including a full set of authentic replica suits.

About Julien’s Auctions:

Julien’s Auctions is the world–record breaking auction house. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien’s Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien’s Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien’s Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Bob Hope, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix and many more. In 2016, Julien’s Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world’s most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien’s Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson’s white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien’s Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on–site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien’s Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien’s Auctions at www.facebook.com/ JuliensAuctions or www.twitter.com/ JuliensAuctions or www.instagram.com/juliens_ auctions.

About Hard Rock International:

With venues in 75 countries, including 181 cafes, 25 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music–related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award–winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company’s two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel–casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.