Big Star ‘Live on WLIR’ coming from Omnivore at the beginning of 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 1973 Big Star recorded its second album, Radio City, as a trio, after the departure of founding member Chris Bell. When the time came to tour, original bassist Andy Hummel decided to return to school to pursue his engineering education. With this departure, Alex Chilton and Jody Stephens recruited fellow Memphis native John Lightman to take over on bass, and the band readied its live set.

Ultrasonic Studios in New York for broadcast on the city's preeminent modern rock station WLIR-FM. Nearly two decades later, those recordings were issued as Live in 1992. Omnivore Recordings will reintroduce them, restored and remastered from the original tapes, as Live on WLIR, on CD and in its first official release on double LP. Street date is January 25, 2018.

The 15-track set features material from the band’s first two albums, as well as a cover of “Motel Blues” by Loudon Wainwright III (which originally appeared on his 1971 sophomore release, Album II).

With new, updated liner notes from Memphis writer/filmmaker Robert Gordon (who won a Grammy® for his essay in 2010’s Big Star box set Keep an Eye on the Sky) and an interview with John Lightman by Chris Bell biographer Rich Tupica (There Was a Light: The Cosmic History of Big Star Founder Chris Bell), Live on WLIR enters the Big Star canon in the form it deserves.

As Gordon observes in his liners: “Alex is, in this trio, playing all the guitar and singing lead, and he’s giving it about all he’s got. The road and the march of time eventually wore down that Alex, as time wears on all of us. But this recording is a clear window into the impenetrable past, making it a thrill today to hear Alex so young and enthusiastic.”

Track list:

1. September Gurls

2. Way Out West

3. Mod Lang

4. Don’t Lie To Me

5. O My Soul

6. Interview

7. The Ballad Of El Goodo

8. Thirteen

9. I’m In Love With A Girl

10. Motel Blues

11. In The Street

12. You Get What You Deserve

13. Daisy Glaze

14. Back Of A Car