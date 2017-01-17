Black Sabbath – “The Ultimate Collection” to be released in February

LOS ANGELES – Black Sabbath are arguably the most influential heavy metal band of all time. The band helped to create the genre with ground breaking releases such as Paranoid, an album that Rolling Stone magazine said “changed music forever.” Time Magazine calledParanoid “the birthplace of heavy metal.”

In 2017, Black Sabbath remains one of the most prominent acts in music. Performing for over 45 years, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, they have received two Grammy® awards, and have sold over 75 million records worldwide.

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION was curated by band members, resulting in a 31-track collection that features the band’s classic songs including “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “N.I.B.” and “The Wizard,” as well as choice cuts from their classic albums. The collection is the definitive accompaniment for all Sabbath fans as well as those with a love of hard rock.

Remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce (Motörhead, Deep Purple, Lou Reed, Iggy & The Stooges), THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION is available on February 2 in multiple formats including 2-CD ($19.98) and digital/HD formats ($19.99), and the “Crucifold” edition, a heavyweight 4-LP vinyl version ($59.98) produced in the shape of the cross.

Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham in 1968 by Ozzy Osbourne (lead vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums and percussion). Originally formed as a heavy blues-rock band named Earth, the band began incorporating occult and horror-inspired lyrics with tuned-down guitars, changing their name to Black Sabbath and releasing multiple gold and platinum records in the 1970s.