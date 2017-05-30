Bob Seger “Greatest Hits” and “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” to come out on vinyl

Los Angeles, CA – Capitol Records/UMe is pleased to announce Bob Seger’s “Greatest Hits” has been certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units in the U.S. To celebrate this achievement, Capitol/UMe is reissuing “Greatest Hits” and Seger’s 1969 debut studio album, “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” on vinyl June 2. “Greatest Hits” will be offered as a 2LP, double album, in 150gram and 180gram black vinyl. And for a limited time, “Greatest Hits” will be available in a special 150gram 2LP, double album, purple color vinyl exclusively on BobSeger.com. “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” will be issued in 150gram black vinyl on June 2 and for the first time in blue colored vinyl on June 9.

Originally released in 1994, Bob Seger’s “Greatest Hits” 14-track album includes such hits as “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Old Time Rock And Roll,” “Against The Wind,” “Mainstreet,” “We’ve Got Tonight”, “Like a Rock” and a cover of Chuck Berry’s “C’est la Vie.” The release has remained a perennial best seller and was named Billboard and Nielsen SoundScan’s #1 Catalog Album of the Decade 2000 – 2010. The Bob Seger System’s “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” title track was Seger’s first hit record, reaching #17 on the Hot 100. The album’s anti-war anthem, “2+2=?”, was released in 1968 as the first single from “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.” It was first released independently by Seger and became a regional hit in Detroit, Buffalo and Orlando and was picked up by Capitol Records marking his first major label release. Both albums have been remastered by Robert Vosgien, Capitol Studios Mastering. Seger is Capitol Records longest-tenured solo artist in label’s storied history.