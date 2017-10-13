Bob Seger releases new album in November

LOS ANGELES, CA — (October 13, 2017) — Capitol Records recording artist Bob Seger will release his 18th studio album, “I Knew When,” Friday, November 17th. The album, recorded in Nashville and Detroit, is available for pre-order starting today on BobSeger.com.

The new set features Seger’s tribute to Lou Reed, a rockin’ cover of Reed’s “Busload of Faith,” which fans can stream on select services and download now with their digital preorder. Seger also includes tributes to his friend Glenn Frey, in the heartfelt self-penned “Glenn Song,” and to Leonard Cohen with a timely cover of Cohen’s “Democracy.” Seger dedicates the album to the memory of Glenn Frey.

“I Knew When” also features the reflective title track, uptempo rockers “The Highway”, “Runaway Train,” and “Blue Ridge,” an ode to the history and beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, and the passionate guitar driven ballad, “I’ll Remember You.”

“I Knew When” is Seger’s first new studio album since his 2014 release “Ride Out,” which was Seger’s highest charting debut entering Billboard’s Top 200 Albums at No. 3 and Billboard’s Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The standard version of the album (10 songs) will be available on 130 gram vinyl and CD. The deluxe version of the album (13 songs) will be available on CD, digital download and via select streaming services.

For a limited time, fans can pick up the album as part of specially priced premium bundles available exclusively on BobSeger.com.

With the new album Seger and Capitol mark their 49th year, extending Seger’s record as the longest tenured solo artist in the storied label’s history. Seger has been inducted in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and was honored with Billboard’s “Legend of Live” award at the 12th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards in 2015 for his significant and lasting impact on the touring industry.

Seger has earned 13 platinum and 7 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards, including his studio albums BEAUTIFUL LOSER, NIGHT MOVES, STRANGER IN TOWN, AGAINST THE WIND, LIKE A ROCK, THE DISTANCE, THE FIRE INSIDE, FACE THE PROMISE and his double live albums LIVE BULLET and NINE TONIGHT. Earlier this year, Seger’s GREATEST HITS album was certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units sold in the U.S.

Introducing Bob Seger’s “Busload of Faith” video below: