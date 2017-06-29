Fairport Convention celebrate 50th anniversary with new releases

Los Angeles, CA – June 29, 2017 – Seminal British folk rock band Fairport Convention’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated on July 28 with two exciting releases via A&M/UMe – a lavish 7CD box set chronicling their extraordinary first decade entitled, Come All Ye – The First Ten Years, and a 180-gram vinyl reissue of their influential classic album, Liege & Lief. Both releases are available for pre-order now.

Compiled by Andrew Batt, the curator behind the musical stage show, “The Lady – A Tribute To Sandy Denny,” which toured the UK in 2012, Come All Ye – The First Ten Years, celebrates Fairport Convention’s influential first decade as a band, beginning with their eponymous debut for Polydor in 1968, through all of their seminal albums for Island Records and finishing with tracks from their two albums for Vertigo, The Bonny Bunch of Roses and Tipplers Tales.

The extensive collection features 121 tracks, including more than 50 unreleased and hard to find tracks spanning the most momentous period of the band’s half-century history. In addition to key songs from all of their classic albums, the seven CDs are rife with single B-sides, demos, outtakes, BBC Radio Sessions, live recordings from many of their television appearances and their rare contribution to the BBC documentary, “The Man They Couldn’t Hang” (1971). The box is rounded out with two superb live albums, an unreleased concert recorded at London’s Fairfield Halls in 1973 and the band’s American debut at The Troubadour in Los Angeles in 1974. The set comes complete with liner notes by respected English writer, Patrick Humphries, author of many highly-regarded books including, “Nick Drake – The Biography” (Bloomsbury 1998), “Richard Thompson – The Biography” (Music Sales Ltd 1997) and “The Many Lives of Tom Waites” (Omnibus Press 1989).