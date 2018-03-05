Cheech & Chong will release marijuana leaf-shaped single on Record Store Day

LOS ANGELES – This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Cheech & Chong’s debut film UP IN SMOKE ,a cultural breakthrough that created the “stoner film” genre. In celebration of the anniversary, Rhino will release a very special Cheech & Chong single on Record Store Day: a 7-inch vinyl in the shape of a marijuana leaf, complete with a marijuana-scented “scratch and sniff” sticker. The single features the original version of the film’s title song “Up In Smoke” on the one-side and a previously unreleased version of the song with an additional Spanish verse by Cheech on the other side.

The 7-inch, limited to 4,500 individually numbered copies, will be available exclusively at independent record stores on Record Store Day on April 21. Please visit www.recordstoreday.com for a list of participating stores.

The day before (4/20) will see the release of Rhino’s Deluxe Collector’s Edition of UP IN SMOKE, a beautiful boxed set, limited to 5,000 copies, that pairs the newly released Blu-ray with the original soundtrack on CD and VINYL LP, as well as a 7-inch picture disc, oversized “Up In Smoke” rolling papers, a film poster, and booklet with new essays by both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, along with rare and unseen photos. The Deluxe Collector’s Edition also includes a newly recorded “2018 version” of the title song “Up In Smoke.”