Cheech And Chong’s ‘Up In Smoke’ gets the 40th Anniversary treatment

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Fire up the home entertainment system and call your buds because the ultimate stoner comedy is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The high-larious cannabis cultural epic breakthrough UP IN SMOKE will “… grab you by the poo poo” all over again when it arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD April 10, 2018 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. A special Deluxe Collector’s Edition, pairing the Blu-ray with the original soundtrack on CD and VINYL LP in deluxe packaging, will arrive the following week on 4/20 from Rhino, featuring a newly recorded “2018 version” of the title song “Up In Smoke.”

In 1978, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong made their feature film debut in UP IN SMOKE, the outrageously funny classic inspired by their now legendary comedy routines of the early ’70s. Following massive success with over 10 million comedy albums sold, four Grammy nominations and a win for Best Comedy Recording for “Los Cochinos,” Cheech and Chong took Hollywood by storm when UP IN SMOKE became a smash hit, establishing the pair as the reigning comedy duo of a new generation. Today, the film still has viewers rolling in the aisles and maintains surprising cultural relevance four decades after its original release.

“The greatest thrill is making your first movie and this one has been seen and been influential all over the world for over forty years,” said Richard “Cheech” Marin. “Up in Smoke started stoner movies and is still going strong so smoke it up one more time.”

“Where did the time go? 40 years ago we made low budget movies that grossed over 100 million and are still being watched all over the world! And it also helped legalize an important medicine,” said Thomas Chong. “I am so proud that a movie bearing a title of a simple song I wrote would be so influential for so many years.”

In UP IN SMOKE Cheech and Chong play wannabe musicians and stoners who unwittingly smuggle a van made of marijuana from Mexico to L.A. Their drug-laced humor keeps their spirits high as they unknowingly elude the police and meander their way to an outrageous finale at the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood where Cheech performs in a pink tutu and Chong plays drums in a red body suit with a Quaalude logo.

The UP IN SMOKE Blu-ray Combo Pack features a brand new short-form documentary entitled “How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40,” which chronicles the duo’s comedy history, as well as the origins and impact of the film itself. Capturing a complex and fascinating pop culture odyssey, the documentary incorporates new interviews with Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong and producer/director Lou Adler along with archival footage. The Combo Pack is also loaded with previously released bonus material including deleted scenes, commentary, a music video and more.

The UP IN SMOKE Deluxe Collector’s Edition is presented in a 12×12 package, limited to 5,000 copies. The set pairs the Blu-ray with the original soundtrack on CD and VINYL LP, as well as a 7-inch picture disc, oversized “Up In Smoke” rolling papers, a film poster, and booklet with new essays by both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, along with rare and unseen photos. In addition to the new version of “Up In Smoke,” the CD also features another previously unreleased version of the song from 1978 with an additional Spanish verse by Cheech.

UP IN SMOKE 40th Anniversary Blu-ray Combo Pack

The UP IN SMOKE Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French Mono Dolby Digital, Spanish Mono Dolby Digital, Portuguese Mono Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The DVD in the Combo Pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French Mono Dolby Digital, Spanish Mono Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, and Spanish subtitles. The Combo Pack includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

• Feature film in high definition

• Commentary by Cheech Marin and director Lou Adler

• How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40-NEW!

• Roach Clips with Optional Commentary (deleted scenes)

• Lighting It Up: A Look Back at Up In Smoke

• “Earache My Eye” featuring Alice Bowie: Animated Music Video

• Cheech & Chong’s “The Man Song”

• Vintage Radio Spots

• Theatrical Trailer

UP IN SMOKE 40th Anniversary Deluxe Collector’s Edition (Blu-Ray/CD/VINYL LP)

The UP IN SMOKE Deluxe Collector’s Edition comes housed in a 12×12 six-panel gatefold package and is limited to 5,000 copies. The set features the Blu-ray detailed above as well as the following:

CD

• Original soundtrack album featuring classic Cheech & Chong songs like “Up In Smoke” and “Earache My Eye,” other music from the film, and audio clips from the film

• Previously unreleased version of the song “Up In Smoke” with an additional Spanish verse by Cheech

• “2018 version” of “Up In Smoke”

VINYL LP

• Original soundtrack album on vinyl. Back in print for the first time since its initial release in 1978

Picture Disc

• 7-inch picture disc of “Earache My Eye” b/w “Lost Due To Incompetence (Theme From A Big Green Van)” with an image of Cheech from the film on the A-side and the classic “YESCA” license plate image on the B-side

Extras

• Oversized “Up In Smoke” usable rolling papers

• 11×17 film poster with original, tagline “Don’t Go Straight To See This Movie”

• Booklet with new essays by both Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong along with rare and unseen photos

