Chris Hillman release celebrates “The Asylum Years” on one CD

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Chris Hillman co-founded some of the most classic, seminal, groundbreaking acts of the ’60s and ’70s including the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, and the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band. But, in the mid 1970s, he decided it was time to try things on his own.

The Asylum Years compilation, to be released on February 9, 2018 by Omnivore Recordings, combines Hillman's two Asylum LPs on one CD for the first time.

1976 brought Slippin’ Away, the musical journeyman’s first solo release. Produced by renowned engineers Ron andHoward Albert (Derek and the Dominos, Allman Brothers, Jimi Hendrix), it was a star-studded affair, featuring members of Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Poco, Buffalo Springfield, the Turtles, and ace studio musicians. Hillman took his place as frontman, and the results were the epitome of the classic ’70s L.A. sound.

He returned the following year with Clear Sailin’, which saw him dial back the flashy supporting cast for a more traditional release, sounding much like the iconic music he had created in his early years with the Byrds and Burritos. For Clear Sailin’ Hillman assembled a core band (including soon-to-be-superstar Richard Marx) with production helmed by Jim Mascon (Poco, Firefall). A number of songs feature co-writes with Crawdaddy magazine’s founder, Peter Knobler.

Hot on the heels of Hillman’s 2017 critically acclaimed album Bidin’ My Time (produced by Tom Petty), The Asylum Years presents both of those ’70s albums on one compact disc, with an essay from Scott Schinder, featuring a new interview with Hillman.

Quoted in Schinder’s liner notes, Hillman revealed: “Doing these records was part of my growing process. Do we ever master our professions? Not really, you’re always learning something. It was with the Desert Rose Band that I really felt that I’d come to a point where I’d put in enough time for it to pay off musically. These records are all steps on that journey, and the journey’s been pretty wonderful.”

Having been a catalyst and innovator on the musical landscape for decades, The Asylum Years sees this Byrd take flight.

Track List:

1.Step On Out

2. Slippin’ Away

3. Falling Again

4. Take It On The Run

5. Blue Morning

6. Witching Hour

7. Down In The Churchyard

8. Love Is The Sweetwest Amnesty

9. Midnight Again

10. (Take Me In Your) Lifeboat

11. Nothing Gets Through

12. Fallen Favorite

13. Quits

14. Hot Dusty Roads

15. Heartbreaker

16. Playing The Fool

17. Lucky In Love

18. Rollin’ And Tumblin’

19. Ain’t That Peculiar

20. Clear Sailin’