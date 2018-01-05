Jerry Hopkins audio tape interview archive included in Elvis auction launch

Featuring one-of-a-kind Elvis collectibles, The Auction at Graceland is launching tomorrow, January 6, at 1:30pm on eBay Live Auctions.

Click on the link above to see the full inventory for the sale, including recordings, signed photographs, rare records, yearbooks, 16mm films and much more, including the complete Jerry Hopkins audio tape interview archive (shown above). Author/journalist Jerry Hopkins is credited for writing one of the first biographies on Elvis Presley. The offered archive includes more than 100 cassettes, Hopkins’ original handwrtitten notes and typed transcriptions of his interviews, proof copies of both books, and a large amount of Hopkins’ extensive supporting research materials. Starting bid is $15,000 and it is estimated to sell between $30,000 to $50,000.

Below is a sample of one audio interview recording that is on tape:

Other starting bids on big Elvis items include: