Craft Recordings to reissue Social Distortion’s ‘Live At The Roxy’ on vinyl

Craft Recordings announces a special reissue of Social Distortion‘s Live at the Roxy. Due out on June 29th – almost 20 years to the day of the album’s original release date – the first (and only) live album from the rock ‘n’ roll icons, comprises a double-LP set and features a replica of the rare poster that came with the original 1998 pressing (featuring frontman Mike Ness on stage). The set includes such favorites as “Bad Luck,“ “Mommy’s Little Monster” and a cover of Johnny Cash‘s “Ring of Fire.“ Typical of Social Distortion‘s reputation, the band performs with a fierce energy onstage and Live at the Roxy captures this intensity.

Formed in 1979, the Southern California band have come to be known for their distinctive brand of hard rockabilly and punk that’s cut with Ness‘ melodic lyrics, chronicling hard-luck tales of love, loss and lessons learned. The band first erupted onto the scene with their debut, 1983‘s Mommy’s Little Monster, but it was their third album, 1990‘s Social Distortion, which broke them into mainstream success, garnering the rockers their first Gold Record, with hits like “Ball and Chain” and “Story of My Life” (live versions of which are featured on this reissue).

Now in their fourth decade, and with seven studio albums under their belt, Social Distortion are showing no signs of slowing down. Most recently, the band released a 4-LP retrospective box set, The Independent Years, chronicling their output from 1983-2004. The set includes classic albums such as Mommy’s Little Monster and Prison Bound. Currently working on a new album, the band has spent much of the last year on the road and will continue to tour throughout the summer (tour dates below).

The album is available to pre-order now as a 2-LP vinyl set, and also on limited-edition green smoke-colored vinyl (1,000 pieces), exclusively via the Official Social Distortion Store.

Click here to pre-order on vinyl. to pre-order on vinyl.

Track Listing:

A1: Story of My Life

A2: Bad Luck

A3: Under My Thumb

A4: Prison Bound

B1: Mommy’s Little Monster

B2: Mass Hysteria

B3: The Creeps

B4: Another State of Mind

B5: Let It Be Me

C1: No Pain, No Gain

C2: Cold Feelings

C3: Telling Them

C4: I Was Wrong

C5: 1945

D1: Don’t Drag Me Down

D2: Ball & Chain

D3: Ring of Fire

2018 Summer Tour:

6.01 | San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

6.02 | Rohnert Park, CA at SOMO Village Event Center

6.03 | Redding, CA at Redding Civic Auditorium

6.05 | Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

6.07 | Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

6.09 | Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

6.12 | Calgary, AB at MacEwan Hall

6.13 | Edmonton, AB at Union Hall

6.15 | Edmonton, AB at Union Hall

6.16 | Saskatoon, SK at O’Brians Event Centre

6.17 | Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings Theatre

6.20 | Des Moines, IA at Brenton Skating Plaza

6.22 | Chicago, IL at House of Blues

6.23 | Chicago, IL at House of Blues

6.27 | Columbus, OH at Express Live!

6.28 | Sauget, IL at Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue

6.29 | Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest

7.02 | Lincoln, NE at Bourbon Theatre

7.04 | Denver, CO at Fox Street Compound

7.06 | Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot

7.07 | Boise, ID at Knitting Factory

7.08 | Bend, OR at Midtown Ballroom

7.10 | Spokane, WA at Knitting Factory

7.11 | Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

7.14 | Colwood, BC at Rock the Shores Festival

7.17 | Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades

7.19 | Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades

7.20 | Avila Beach, CA at Avila Beach Resort