Delaney & Bonnie’s “Motel Shot” voted to be the next Run Out Groove title

NEW YORK – Each month, RUN OUT GROOVE allows fans to vote on the label’s next high-quality vinyl pressing, chosen from selections of unreleased material, reissues of out-of-print titles, or brand new collections compiled from the Warner Music vault.

Delaney & Bonnie fans rallied and voted Motel Shot Expanded to be the next official limited and numbered RUN OUT GROOVE title. Delaney & Bonnie’s 4th studio album, originally released on Atco Records in 1971 hasn’t seen a repress until now and includes a second LP of bonus acoustic outtakes that have never been issued on vinyl and were meant to create an impromptu late night jam session while on the road. Audio was sourced from the original analog master tapes and lacquers were cut at Sam Phillips Recording Service. This record will get the deluxe ROG treatment which includes rare cover art released only in France that will come in a beautiful Stoughton gatefold tip-on sleeve with audio on 180g black vinyl pressed at Record Industry.

Motel Shot Expanded is available to order exclusively via the RUN OUT GROOVE website untilOctober 4th and will be limited and numbered based on total orders taken at the end of the pre-order period. After the pre-order closes, the only way to purchase a copy will be via participating music retailers across the U.S., while supplies last.

FANS DECIDE WHAT ROG PRESSES NEXT

Below is a list of current titles fans are able to vote on this month:

Dr. John – Professor Bizarre’s Funknology: A brand new collection of the Doctor’s formative years on Atco Records, the 2LP set would include a second disc of unreleased rarities from 1968-1974 pressed on 180g vinyl and to come with new art and liner notes.

Band of Susans – Here Comes Success: Out of print since 1994 and never released on vinyl in the US, the band’s swan song would be pressed on 180g color vinyl and come in a deluxe tip-on Stoughton gatefold sleeve.

Lou Johnson – Sweet Southern Soul: Out of print self-titled 1969 soul rarity on Cotillion Records produced by Jerry Wexler and Tom Dowd could see its first re-press.

Initial offerings from RUN OUT GROOVE include a new MC5 collection, an Echo & The Bunnymen 1980s live release, a deluxe reissue of Secret Machines’ debut, “Now Here is Nowhere,” all three of which are in stores now, an expanded reissue of Dream Syndicate’s “The Complete Live at Raji’s” shipping now, a new collection of Stooges Fun House Sessions shipping in late September, an unreleased 1997 Morphine live performance shipping at the end of October and an unreleased live Marshall Crenshaw title from 1982, “Thank You, Rock Fans!!” that just closed in pre-orders (see link for an interview with Marshall Crenshaw below).

To get involved and learn more about RUN OUT GROOVE, please visit www.runoutgroovevinyl.com