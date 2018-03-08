Run Out Groove is releasing ‘The Baby Huey Story: The Living Legend’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3,350 copies) and The Beau Brummels ‘Bradley’s Barn’ 2-LP expanded edition (limited to only 3000 copies) for Record Store Day. ►
Only 50 copies of the 1994 Prince/Warner Brothers limited-edition release variant were pressed. ►
John Coltrane’s special edition 180-gram LP is on opaque blue with black swirls vinyl limited to 1000 copies worldwide. ►
The Cheech & Chong Record Store Day 7-Inch features two versions of their classic track “Up In Smoke,” in Celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. ►
Vinyl record fans voted to make the next limited and numbered Run Out Groove title, ‘Down By The Old Mainstream’ by Golden Smog available for pre-order by March 8. ►
The “Lover Man” 7-inch single is drawn from Jimi Hendrix’s upcoming album ‘Both Sides of the Sky’ (out March 9), and is backed by a live version of “Foxey Lady,” recorded in Bussum, Holland in November 1967. Both tracks are previously unreleased. ►
UMC/Island/Interscope are proud to announce the release of 3 new vinyl reissues from Irish rock giants, U2: ‘Pop’ (1997), ‘Wide Awake In America’ (1985) and ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ (2000). ►
George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ ‘Bad To The Bone,’ ‘Born To Be Bad,’ and ‘Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rock’ — available now for Preorder on Black Vinyl and Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl ►
On the occasion of the opening of ‘David Bowie is’ at the Brooklyn Museum, Parlophone is pleased to announce a selection of exclusives, only available at the Brooklyn Museum starting March 2. ►
Led Zeppelin will release a limited edition 7-Inch single, produced by Jimmy Page, featuring unreleased versions of “Rock And Roll” And “Friends.” The single will be available April 21 on Record Store Day, exclusively at independent music retailers. ►