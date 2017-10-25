Gary Moore “Blues and Beyond” collection in December

As well as running his own bands, during a successful solo career, Gary mixed with the best that rock and blues could offer, playing live and on record with George Harrison, Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, Greg Lake, BB King, Albert King, Albert Collins and many others. Gary was also the guitarist many looked up to, not just for the terrifying speed of his fretwork, but for the passion, fire and honesty in his playing.

The ‘Blues and Beyond’ formats:

2 x CD brings together the cream of Gary Moore’s blues studio recordings, this digipack format is the perfect Gary Moore blues collection.

The 4 x LP is a counterpart format is housed in an awesome double gatefold “AxeWax” vinyl and features a number of Gary Moore’s blues studio recordings, most of which have never appeared on vinyl.

The Box Set comprises the blues studio recordings on 2 CDs plus a further 2 CDs of newly mixed and mastered live concert recordings, with two previously unheard song versions. This is the first time that this concert has been available, anywhere. Also included, is the brand new book I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow , which offers a unique insight into the world of Gary Moore. This full length Gary Moore-authorised biography is new, unreleased and all you need to know about the man behind the guitar. For the true collector, included are a number of reproductions of ultra-rare memorabilia items including a concert ticket, album launch event invite, VIP wrist band and AAA pass. This box is the ultimate collection of Gary Moore’s blues output and documents the evolution of a legend.

Blues and Beyond track listing:

CD1

1. Enough Of The Blues

2. Tell Me Woman

3. Stormy Monday

4. That’s Why I Play The Blues

5. Power Of The Blues

6. Ball And Chain

7. Looking Back

8. Surrender

9. Cold Black Night

10. There’s A Hole

11. Getaway Blues

12. We Want Love

13. Memory Pain

14. The Prophet

CD2

1. You Upset Me Baby

2. Bring My Baby Back

3. I Can’t Quit You Baby

4. World Of Confusion

5. Picture Of The Moon

6. Can’t Find My Baby

7. Drowning In Tears

8. Evil

9. My Baby (She’s So Good To Me)

10. Ain’t Got You

11. Just Can’t Let You Go

12. How Many Lies

13. Torn Inside

14. Parisienne Walkways (Live)

CD3 (box set only)

Blues And Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

1. Walking By Myself

2. Oh Pretty Woman

3. Need Your Love So Bad

4. Since I Met You Baby

5. Surrender

6. Cold Black Night

7. All Your Love

8. Still Got The Blues

CD4 (box set only)

Blues And Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

1. Too Tired

2. The Sky Is Crying

3. Further On Up The Road

4. Fire

5. The Blues Is Alright

6. Enough Of The Blues (Alternative)

7. The Prophet

‘I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow ’ book information (box set only)…

Three years in the making, I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow is the official Gary Moore biography written by acclaimed music writer Harry Shapiro, who was given exclusive access to Gary’s family, friends and musicians.

Spanning Gary’s five decades as a professional musician, the story begins with his early, troubled life in Belfast which he dealt with by honing his extraordinary talent in private, becoming recognised as one of the city’s best guitarists even while still at school. Leaving home at 16, the guitar prodigy began a tumultuous career first in Skid Row then, aged only 19, an abortive attempt at running his own band and then on through the Seventies switching with consummate ease between the hard rock of Thin Lizzy and the complex jazz rock of Jon Hiseman’s Colosseum II.

But even as a kid, Gary was telling his friends that he always wanted to be the frontman, never a guitar for hire. His solo career finally took off in 1979 with the chart single “Parisienne Walkways”. Throughout the 1980s, Gary moved up the rock hierarchy, but turned his back on what he regarded as the empty flash of metal and reverted to his heart music – the blues – where ironically he scored his biggest commercial success with the 1990 album, Still Got The Blues, selling over 3 million copies worldwide.

Gary never found life easy. He had demons to battle, could be his own worst enemy and made quite a few extra ones on the way. But when he suddenly died in 2011, the outpourings of admiration and grief from fellow musicians and fans around the world was heartfelt. As Harry Shapiro says “I would never have written a simpering hagiography. Hopefully this account will come across as honest as the man himself”.