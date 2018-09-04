Discogs launches September Pledge Initiative — S.P.IN. — to diversify database

Discogs released this press release today:
PORTLAND, OR September 4, 2018 – Discogs, the world’s foremost Database, Marketplace, and Community for physical music will launch a new variant on the annual September Pledge Initiative. Today, Database diversity becomes the precedent over volume of submissions for S.P.IN. Over the 30 days of September, Discogs will call upon the support of more than 425,000 Discogs Contributors to enhance and preserve the diversity of the Discogs Database by focusing on underrepresented regions like Asia and Latin America as well as less popular formats like Shellac, Cassettes, and 8-Tracks. All to support the Discogs mission of building the biggest and most comprehensive music Database in the world.
More information and updated stats throughout the S.P.IN. at blog.discogs.com/en/spin-
2018/. Discogs recently releases its 2018 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis & Database Highlights featuring a deep dive into 2018 data thus far.
S.P.IN. will include the opportunity to contribute to multiple new platforms based on the Discogs ecosystem. S.P.IN. campaigns focused on VinylHub, Gearogs, Filmogs, Bookogs, Posterogs, and Comicogs all have important goals based on increasing Database submissions for September. Each S.P.IN. campaign landing page will have a simple guide on how to submit your favorite new record shop, piece of gear, film, book, or comic.
Discogs is the world’s foremost Database, Marketplace, and Community for music. The user-built Database boasts a catalog of more than 10 million releases and 5.3 million artists making it the most extensive physical music Database in the world. By connecting Buyers and Sellers across the globe, with more than 43 million items available the Discogs Marketplace is the leading destination for both new releases and elusive rarities. Join more than 5 million active Community members: Download the Discogs App for iOS (HERE) and Android (HERE). New to Discogs? Get Started. More on Discogs, including logos and brand guidelines at discogs.com/brand. Media resources at discogs.mediaroom.com.
This would be like Wikipedia trying to sell articles. Discogs is great at cataloging but horrible at the business side of selling records. The place is infested with scammers and questionable business practices. If you want vinyl research at Discogs and then go elsewhere to buy it.