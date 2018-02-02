Don McLean to release new studio album in March

New York, NY (February 2, 2018) – Iconic American singer, songwriter and performer Don McLean is set to release his new album Botanical Gardens on March 23rd 2018 via BMG.

Botanical Gardens is available for pre-order with the title track available for instant download with pre-order purchase. Click here to pre-order

With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, his prowess for writing timeless songs is once again captured on Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.

Botanical Gardens, his 19th studio album and first in 8 years, is arguably one of Don’s most reflective to date. As he characterizes it, “The inspiration for the project started years ago when I would walk in the beautiful gardens in Sydney, Australia near the Opera House. I would dream young dreams and it was a comfort and an inspiration. I was always young inside, like we all are, and I felt it again there.” Further reflecting on the record, Don says, “the whole album really revolves around the title song. Later on I realized that the gardens are really a metaphorical heaven, and there’s a kind of death and rebirth.”

Intimacy can be found at the heart of this record, with Don penning personal numbers looking back on a life well-lived, as well as his observations on youth and love. Recording at Watershed Studios in Nashville also allowed a different kind of intimacy for Don and his band, as they were made to “play close and feel the music”, resulting in a raw, yet tight sound throughout.

In nearly 50 years, Don’s songs have become an iconic staple of American music. His music has been performed by artists as diverse as Elvis Presley, Madonna, Fred Astaire, Drake, James Blake, Chet Atkins, Garth Brooks, Weird Al Yankovic, George Michael, Josh Groban, Coolio and Ed Sheeran.

His biggest hit, “American Pie,” was recently recognized with high honors by BMI for achieving five (5) Million-Air certified airplay awards, along with “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” achieving three (3) Million-Air certified airplay awards. “American Pie” also has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and is also included in the archive at the Library of Congress. Don McLean was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004.