‘Eagles Legacy’ – career-spanning box set now available

LOS ANGELES – The Eagles created an indelible musical legacy over a career that spans more than 40 years and includes six number one albums, more than a dozen Top 40 hits, and six GRAMMY Awards. LEGACY, available today worldwide, brings together all the music that made the Eagles one of the best-selling bands in music history in one collection. Click here to buy or listen now.

Multiple physical and digital version of LEGACY are available now. The first has 12 CDs and includes all seven of the band’s studio albums, three live albums, and a compilation of singles and b-sides. Available for $179.98, it also includes two concert videos: Hell Freezes Over (DVD) andFarewell Tour: Live From Melbourne (Blu-ray).

A vinyl version of LEGACY is also available today for $349.98. It has all the music from the CD version on 15 LPs, but does not include the two videos. Both sets are housed in handsome slipcases and accompanied by a 54-page hardbound book that’s filled with rare and unseen photos, memorabilia, and artwork that encompasses the band’s entire career.

Several digital versions of LEGACY are also available today across digital download and streaming services. Additionally, the Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne full concert film is available for the first time as digital download and rental.

Grammy-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig remastered Hell Freezes Over and Millennium Concert especially for LEGACY. Both albums – along with several tracks from the Singles and B-Sides compilation – are being released on vinyl for the first time ever as part of this collection, save for a small European vinyl pressing of Hell Freezes Over around its original release in 1994. In addition, the phenomenal double-album Eagles Live is making its long-awaited return to vinyl in this set after being out-of-print for decades.

LEGACY follows the Eagles through the different stage of the band’s storied career, from the country-rock of early albums like Desperado and the superstar success of Hotel California, to the band’s 1994 reunion Hell Freezes Over and its most-recent studio album, 2005’s Long Road Out of Eden. All of the band’s hits, deep cuts and fan favorites are here, including “Take It Easy,” “Already Gone,” “Hotel California,” “Please Come Home For Christmas,” “Heartbreak Tonight” “No More Cloudy Days,” and “Get Over It.”

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – have one date remaining in their extensive 2018 North American tour, a December 7 show in Honolulu, before kicking off 2019 with a tour of Australia and New Zealand in February and March. The band will then launch a European tour next summer including a June 23 performance at Wembley Stadium in London.

LEGACY

CD/DVD/Blu-ray Listing

Eagles (1972)

Desperado (1973)

On The Border (1974)

One of These Nights (1975)

Hotel California (1976)

The Long Run (1979)

Eagles Live (1980)

Hell Freezes Over (1994)

Millennium Concert (2000)

Long Road Out of Eden (2007)

Singles and B-Sides (2018)

1. “Take It Easy” (Single Version)

2. “Get You In The Mood” (Non-LP B Side)

3. “Outlaw Man” (Single Version)

4. “Best Of My Love” (Single Version)

5. “One Of These Nights” (Single Edit)

6. “Lyin’ Eyes” (Single Edit)

7. “Take It To The Limit” (Single Edit)

8. “Please Come Home For Christmas”

9. “Funky New Year”

10. “Hole In The World”

DVD: Hell Freezes Over (1994)

Blu-ray: Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne (2005)

LEGACY

LP Listing

