Elvis piano goes up for auction on eBay

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of his death on August 16, Elvis’ famous Knabe White Baby Grand Piano will be for sale on eBay starting on Wednesday, August 10 and ending on Sunday, August 20.
- The historic piano has been played and recorded on by musical legends, beginning with Duke Ellington in the 1930’s, before being purchased by Elvis in 1957.
- The piano comes with original certified documents, confirming its authenticity.
- The most expensive Elvis item ever sold on eBay was his first ever recording, which was sold for $240,000. The piano sale is predicted to also hit record-breaking numbers. Experts estimate its value between a record breaking $2.5 and $5 million.
- Through eBay for Charity, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation, providing hearing aids to children and people in need around the world.
- The sale will be hosted here: https://www.ebay.com/rpp/elvis-piano
History of the piano:
- 1930’s-50’s—The piano was originally used in Memphis’ Ellis Auditorium and was played by music legends including W.C. Handy, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Cab Calloway.
- 1957—Elvis discovers the piano and purchases it for his home in Memphis, Graceland, then has it refinished to his personal specifications.
- 1957-1969 – The piano stays at Elvis’ home and is used frequently for personal practice, performances and jam sessions. Elvis was photographed with the piano for several Memphis newspapers.
- 1969 – Priscilla gives Elvis a new gold-leafed piano and the white Knabe is put into storage.
- 1971 – Vernon Presley sells the piano to Sturges Recording Studio where it is used during the recordings of over 50 albums including Jerry Lee Lewis.
- 1981 – Jimmy Velvet buys the piano and displays it in his museum.
- 1990-Present – The piano is privately owned, serviced and maintained.
Concurrently, eBay will host one of its most popular live auctions: The Auction at Graceland, starting Friday, August 12 at 1:30pm. The sale includes everything from high school yearbooks to rare Elvis records and signed contracts to Elvis’s sleeveless jumpsuit and jacket for $100k, his necklace for $30k, and his sunglasses for $3400.