Eric Clapton ‘Life in 12 Bars’ to be released in June

New York, NY (April 13, 2018)—Directed by Academy Award winner Lili Fini Zanuck, this in-depth retrospective of the celebrated guitarist, Life In 12 Bars overlays rare archive footage with audio interviews. Eric Clapton is raw and unflinchingly honest as he discusses his career and his turbulent personal life.

UMe / Universal will release the complementary OST to Life In 12 Bars. Available as a 2-CD and 4-LP set plus digital formats, the set comprises 32 tracks spanning Clapton’s long and illustrious career. (The LP version will be released at the later date of 20th July). It includes recordings by The Yardbirds, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos, The Beatles, George Harrison, Aretha Franklin, Muddy Waters plus Clapton’s solo work, and of the 32 featured tracks five are previously unreleased, including the first ever release of the entire full length recording of I Shot The Sheriff, recorded during the sessions for 461 Ocean Boulevard.