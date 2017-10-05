Final public sale for Cruise To The Edge begins

With only 4 months to go before sailing, Cruise To The Edge, progressive rock’s largest festival at sea, announced that its final public sale began yesterday (10/4). Limited cabins are still available at CruiseToTheEdge.com, with prices beginning at $1,309 per person, double occupancy. Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age.

Hosted by prog-rock icons, YES, the event features some of the world’s greatest prog-rock musical artists. This magical 5-night cruise sails from Tampa, Florida from February 3-8, aboard Royal Caribbean’s award-winning Brilliance Of The Seas, visiting two new ports: Belize City, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. As in past years, the 2018 CTTE pre-cruise party (complimentary to cruisers) will be hosted at Ferg’s Live in Tampa, on the evening of Friday, February 2.

Conveniently located adjacent to the Port of Tampa, Ferg’s Live is an exciting indoor/outdoor concert and dining venue offering unique craft beers and excellent cuisine. Just announced, Baraka will be performing at the CTTE pre-cruise party (2/2), with two additional acts to be revealed in the weeks to come.

On board, iconic prog-rock artists and cruise headliners YES, Marillion, Steve Hackett (of Genesis), Sons of Apollo featuring Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy (honoring Keith Emerson and Greg Lake and the music of ELP), and Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) will perform multiple sets aboard the cruise. In addition, celebrated Canadian prog band SAGA, will make their final live appearance aboard the cruise, capping their illustrious 40-year career.

Other esteemed performers confirmed include: Anathema, Gong, Haken, Casey McPherson, Focus, Glass Hammer, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Lifesigns, Knifeworld, Sound of Contact, Stick Men with special guest violinist David Cross, Moon Safari, IO Earth, Bad Dreams, Thank You Scientist, Dave Kerzner, Baraka, Eric Gillette, and Brook Hansen. In addition, legendary YES album design artist, Roger Dean, will be aboard, displaying his most famous works in a private gallery where fans can purchase selected original pieces and limited-edition prints. The cruise will be hosted by U.K. journalist and preeminent YES expert, Jon Kirkman.

Beyond the sun, fun and exquisite dining, there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, special theme nightsand other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year will once again feature the unprecedented CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam, guests are invited to play with a headline act; Artist’s Choice, featuring fans and Prog legends performing together; The Main Event, where guests can shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians and Overtime Jam, where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam.

Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance Of The Seas features acres of glass enclosing a nine-story central atrium, elevators facing the sea, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. Passengers can enjoy the tranquil Solarium pool, recharge at VitalitySM Spa, or reach new heights climbing the signature rock-climbing wall. When the sun goes down, the night heats up with epic prog performances on stages throughout the vessel. Combined with some of the best food and service afloat, Cruise to the Edge is truly the greatest prog-rock show on earth and is a can’t-miss event for prog enthusiasts throughout the world.

