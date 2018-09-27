Fleetwood Mac ’50 Years – Don’t Stop’ CD & LP collections available in November

LOS ANGELES – Fleetwood Mac will celebrate a half century of music this fall with a new 50-song collection that is the first to explore the group’s entire career, from its early days playing the blues, to its global success as one of the most-enduring and best-selling bands in rock history. 50 YEARS-DON’T STOP will be available as both a 50-track, 3-CD set ($34.98) and 5-LP vinyl set ($99.98) on November 16. A 20-track single CD version ($18.98) will also be available on the same day. Both versions will be available on digital download and streaming services as well.

The new compilation touches on every era in the band’s rich history and offers a deep dive into Fleetwood Mac’s expansive catalog by bringing together essential tracks released between 1968 and 2013. 50 YEARS-DON’T STOP also highlights the talented musicians who have recorded under the Fleetwood Mac banner over the years, including Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremey Spencer, John McVie, Danny Kirwan, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, Bob Weston, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Billy Burnette, Rick Vito, Dave Mason, and Bekka Bramlett. The collection also features rare photos from the band’s career along with new liner notes by veteran music writer David Wild.

The first disc revisits Fleetwood Mac’s early years as a blues-rock combo, a six-year period that began in 1968 with the band’s self-titled debut and ended in 1974 with its ninth studio album,Heroes Are Hard To Find. Many of the songs featured here were Top Ten hits in the U.K., including “Man Of The World,” “Oh Well – Pt. 1,” “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown),” and the #1 hit, “Albatross.”

The second disc focuses on Fleetwood Mac’s most commercially successful period with music from a trio of multi-platinum releases – Fleetwood Mac (1975), Rumours (1977), and Tusk(1979) – plus the acclaimed concert album Live (1980). Together they’ve sold millions of copies worldwide, with Rumours alone selling more than 40 million copies. Several of the band’s most beloved tracks come from these albums including “Rhiannon,” “Say You Love Me,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and the #1 single “Dreams.”

The final disc explores songs the band released between 1982 and 2013, including major U.S. hits like, “Hold Me” (#4), “Gypsy” (#12), “Big Love” (#5), “Little Lies” (#4), and “Everywhere” (#14). Also featured are several rarities (“Paper Doll” and “As Long As You Follow”); a live version of “Silver Springs” from the multi-platinum concert album, The Dance(1997); and “Sad Angel” from the band’s most recent release, Extended Play (2013).

Fleetwood Mac kicks off a North American tour in October that will travel through 50+ cities, ending in Spring of 2019. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature the line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

50 YEARS-DON’T STOP

3-CD Track Listing

Disc One

“Shake Your Moneymaker” “Black Magic Woman” “Need Your Love So Bad” “Albatross” “Man Of The World” “Oh Well – Pt. I” “Rattlesnake Shake” “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)” “Tell Me All The Things You Do” “Station Man – Single Version “Sands Of Time” – Single Version “Spare Me A Little Of Your Love” “Sentimental Lady” – Single Version “Did You Ever Love Me” “Emerald Eyes” “Hypnotized” “Heroes Are Hard To Find” – Single Version 1.” Disc Two “Monday Morning” “Over My Head” – Single Version “Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)” -Single Version “Say You Love Me” – Single Version “Landslide” “Go Your Own Way” “Dreams” “Second Hand News” “Don’t Stop” “The Chain” “You Make Loving Fun” “Tusk” “Sara” – Single Version “Think About Me” – Single Version “Fireflies” – Single Version “Never Going Back Again” – Live Disc Three “Hold Me” “Gypsy” “Love In Store” “Oh Diane” “Big Love” “Seven Wonders” “Little Lies” “Everywhere” “As Long As You Follow” “Save Me” – Single Version “Love Shines” “Paper Doll” “I Do” – Edit “Silver Springs” – Live-Edit “Peacekeeper” “Say You Will” “Sad Angel”

50 YEARS- DON’T STOP

1-CD Track Listing

1. “Don’t Stop”

2. “Go Your Own Way”

3. “Dreams”

4. “The Chain”

5. “Landslide”

6. “Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)” – Single Version

7. “Everywhere”

8. “Little Lies”

9. “Never Going Back Again” – Live

10. “Tusk”

11. “Sara” – Single Version

12. “Gypsy”

13. “Hold Me”

14. “Big Love”

15. “Seven Wonders”

16. “Save Me”

17. “Peacekeeper”

18. “Albatross”

19. “Man Of The World”

20. “Oh Well – Pt. I”