Franke and The Knockouts return with remastered ‘Complete Collection’

LOS ANGELES (Nov. 19, 2018) ― To some, FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS was that ‘80s band led by the Jersey guy who would go on to win the Academy Award and Golden Globe for writing Dirty Dancing’s iconic theme song, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

To others, FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS was that other New Jersey band that boasted Tico Torres as its drummer ― right before he joined Bon Jovi en route to superstardom.

And then there are those who still can’t shake that pop-perfect Top 10 smash “Sweetheart” from their brains, even though they might not remember the artist behind the band and its other Top 40 blue-eyed soul 1980s hits: “You’re My Girl” and “(Without You) Not Another Lonely Night.”

Regardless of why you remember FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS ― and why you should ― one thing resonates as clear as Franke Previte’s indelibly soaring, soulful falsetto:

FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS, one of the greatest “lost ‘80s” bands, is back in a big way.

On Nov. 30, 2018 – almost 35 years since the arrival of the third and final album in the band’s radio rockin’ blue-eyed soul trilogy – Friday Music is releasing the newly remastered ultimate collection, FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION. The deluxe three-CD set features all newly remastered tracks from the band’s three “lost” albums, Franke & the Knockouts (1981), Below the Belt (1982) and Makin’ the Point (1984) for the first time packaged together on CD, plus 11 bonus rare demo and unreleased recordings from Franke’s personal archives, ranging from his early ‘70s hard rock band Bull Angus, into his late ‘70s solo R&B work on Buddha Records to his post-Knockouts ‘80s group Brave New World, as well as additional tracks from the ‘90s. This incredible new set also includes a bonus CD featuring six live performances compiled over the years by Franke just for this collection. As Franke points out, it was a fusion of Bull Angus’ harder edge and the traditional R&B sound of his solo recordings that brought the “Knockout punch” to the blue-eyed soul of Franke & The Knockouts.

FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION also features career contributions from the likes of Kasim Sultan (Todd Rundgren), Mark Rivera (Billy Joel), Jeff Porcaro (Toto),Nathan East (Eric Clapton) and Grammy-winning producer Tony Camillo (“Midnight Train to Georgia”), all of whom had roles in the recorded output found exclusively in this three-disc set.

“This collection also gives me a chance to re-live some of those moments hearing my voice at its best and being able to realize that I made a small little indentation to the music industry that some people still remember and enjoy,” says Previte. “For years I’ve been getting emails from people all over the world who just love the music and are dying to know how they can get a hold of it. Some of the original records have been selling for a couple hundred bucks online, so I decided it’s time that I put out everything and make it special, affordable and accessible for fans of all generations.”

Previte is donating $1 of his proceeds from every sale to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in memory of his courageous Dirty Dancing friend.

“Pancreatic cancer ranks among the lowest of all cancers receiving government funding in finding a cure,” he says. “So it’s up to us. If we all could donate just $1, we’d give hope a real chance to conquer this horrific disease.”

These days, Previte is primarily focused as the creator and co-producer of Calling All Divas, a nationally touring new musical tale following four very different and remarkable women competing to become the world’s next female singing superstar. It’s a joyous celebration of music, friendship and the power of sisterhood in a pop, rock, soul, and country hit parade, transporting us all on a magical musical journey. Franke & The Knockouts was a tremendous part of Previte’s own journey, integral in leading him to the Academy Awards and his latest chapter as a Broadway style musical producer. This is a “Sweetheart” of a collection for the Franke & The Knockouts fan in all of us. Perfect for your holiday listening hours and beyond, this will be one of more important reissues of the year.

FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Tracklist

DISC 1

Come Back Sweetheart She’s A Runner You’re My Girl OneForAll Tonight RunningIntoThe Night Tell Me Why Annie GoesToHollywood Don’t Stop Never Had It Better Without You (Not Another Lonely Night) Just What I Want Any Way That You Want Me Morning Sun (Dream On) Shakedown KeepOnFighting Have No Fear Gina

DISC 2

Outrageous You Don’t Want Me (Like I Want You) Come RainOrShine You’re All That Really Matters Carrie Why? So Cool (Nobody’s Fool) One Good Reason Blame ItOnMy Heart Sweet Marmalade Desperately FadedInthe Night Heartache Avenue Imaginary Line Cruisin’ Never Leave L.A. I Will Never Love Again BeatOfA Broken Heart PaidToThe Order Of Love It’s AlrightByMe

DISC 3

Never Had It Better (live) Just What I Want (live) Without You (live) Sweetheart (live) You Don’t Want Me (live) One Good Reason (live)

FRANKE & THE KNOCKOUTS ON THE WEB:

www.frankeandtheknockouts.com

www.facebook.com/frankeandtheknockouts

www.fridaymusic.com