Gearing up for Cassette Store Day?

Music collectors, Saturday, October 14 is Cassette Store Day (CSD)  an annual event created in 2013 by a group of U.K. music industry insiders to celebrate the music format known as the cassette tape. Although inspired by Record Store Day, CSD celebrates the music cassette itself rather than the record store. In the last few years, bands from Motörhead to The Flaming Lips have released cassettes to recognize CSD. CSD is also celebrated internationally (U.S., U.K., Japan, France, China). Below is a list of North American record stores that will participate in CSD. Recommended cassette releases in the U.S., for starters, are three White Stripe cassettes (White Stripes, De Stijl, White Blood Cells), Pentagram and Love (“Black Beauty”). For a full list of releases and events go to cassettestoredayusa.com.

Participating CSD record stores:

ALABAMA
Vertical House Records
2211 Seminole Drive, RR #3
Huntsville, AL 35805 USA

ARIZONA
Stinkweeds
12 West Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85013 USA
The ‘In’ Groove
3420 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
CALIFORNIA
Touch Vinyl
1646 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025 USA
Port of Sound Record Shoppe
1500 Adams Ave. Suite 104B
Costa Mesa, CA 92626 USA

Jacknife Records & Tapes
3149 Glendale Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90039 USA 

FIVESPACE
2579 University Ave.
San Diego, CA 92104 USA 

The Octopus Literary Salon
2101 Webster St.
Oakland, CA 94612 USA 

Fingerprints Music
420 E. 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90802 USA 

Siren Records Monterey
527 Ramona Ave
Monterey, CA 93940 USA 

Burger Records
645 S. State College Blvd #A
Fullerton, CA 92831 USA 

GnarBurger
3436 N. Figueroa
Los Angeles, CA 90065 USA 

COLORADO

Twist & Shout
2508 E Colfax Ave
Denver, CO 80206 USA 

Independent Annex
3020 E. Platte Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909 USA

Wax Trax Records
638 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203 USA 

CONNECTICUT

Redscroll Records
24 North Colony Road
Wallingford, CT 06492 USA 

Willimantic Records
744 Main Street – Riverside Entrance
Willimantic, CT 6226 USA

The Telegraph
19 Golden St.
New London, CT 6320 USA 

FLORIDA

 

Tonevendor
81d King Street
St. Augustine, FL 32084 USA 

Park Ave
2916 Corrine Dr
Orlando, FL 32803 USA 

Sweat Records
5505 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137 USA 

Daddy Kool Records
666 Central Ave
Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 USA 

Tattookah
304 SW Broadway St B
Ocala, FL 34471 USA 

My Music Bodega
2029 NW 6th St. 

Gainesville, Fl. 32609 USA
Jerk Dog Records
1119 12th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205 USA 

Sound Exchange
8625 66th St. N.
Pinellas Park, FL 33782 USA 

Sound Exchange
14246 N. Nebraska Ave.
Tampa, FL 33613 USA 

IDAHO

 

The Record Exchange
1105 W. Idaho St.
Boise, ID 83702 USA 

ILLINOIS

Bucket O’Blood Books & Records
3182 N. Elston Ave
Chicago, IL 60618 USA 

Bric-a-Brac Records
3156 W Diversery Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 USA

Polyvinyl Pop-Up Shop
717 S Neil St.
Champaign, IL 61820 USA 

Waiting Room Records
113 W North St.
Normal, IL 61761 USA 

Curbside Books & Records
125 S Clark St., RFH – Curbside
Chicago, IL 60603 USA 

Waiting Room Records
113 W North St.
Normal, IL 61761 USA 

Shuga Records
1272 North Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622 USA 

INDIANA

 

Landlocked Music
202 N. Walnut St
Bloomington, IN 47404 USA 

Karma Records of Warsaw
2606 Shelden St
Warsaw, IN 46582 USA 

IOWA

 

CDs 4 Change
3305 Asbury Rd #2
Dubuque, IO 52002 USA 

KANSAS
Spektrum Muzik
905 W Douglas
Wichita, KS 67213 USA
KENTUCKY
Better Days
1765 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205 USA
MARYLAND
Purple Narwhal Music & Manga
822G Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852 USA
MASS.
Give Praise Records
PO Box 494
Barnstable, MA 02630 USA
MICHIGAN
Found Sound
234 W. 9 Mile Rd.
Ferndale, MI 48220 USA 

Street Corner Music
26020 Greenfield Rd.
Oak Park, MI 48237 USA


MINNEAPOLIS

Dead Media Records
3330 E. 25th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406 USA
Down In The Valley
8020 Olson Memorial Hwy.
Golden Valley, MN 55427 USA 

MISSOURI

 

Mills Record Company
4045 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111 USA 

MONTANA

 

Ear Candy Music
624 S Higgins
Missoula, MT 59801 USA

 

NEBRASKA

Homer’s Music
1210 Howard
Omaha, NE 68102 USA

NEW MEXICO

Heads Up Music
216 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte – Suite C
Taos, NM 87571 USA

NEW YORK

Darkside Records
611 Dutchess Tpke
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 USA

Looney Tunes
31 Brookvale Ave
West Babylon, NY 11704 USA

Tapehead City
P.O. BOX 243
Atlantic Beach, NY 11509 USA

Rough Trade NYC
64 North 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11249 USA

Record Reserve
10 Main St.
Kings Park, NY 11754 USA 

Innersleeve Records
199 Main St.
Amagansett, NY 11937 USA 

Cinderblock People
300 W. 142nd St.
New York, NY 10030 USA 

Last Vestige Music Shop
173 Quail St.
Albany, NY 12203 USA 

House of Guitars
645 Titus Ave.
Rochester, NY 14617 USA

NORTH CAROLINA
Recyclable Records
662 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC 28083 USA
​Lunchbox Records
825 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204 USA 

Nice Price Books & Records
3106 Hillsborough St
Raleigh, NC 27607 USA

​Record Krate-Raleigh
508 St. Mary’s St
Raleigh NC 

Record Krate-Wake Forest
312 S White St
Wake Forest NC 

OHIO

 

Music Saves
15801 Waterloo Rd
Cleveland, OH 44110 USA

Omega Music
318 E 5th St.
Dayton, OH 45402 USA 

Culture Clash Records
4020 Secor Rd.
Toledo, OH 43623 USA 

OREGON

 

Music Millennium
3158 East Burnside Street
Portland, OR 97214 USA 

2nd Avenue Records
400 SW 2nd Avenue
Portland, OR 97204 USA

House of Records
258 E 13th
Eugene, OR 97401 USA 

PENNSYLVANIA

 

Repo Records
538 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19147 USA

Young Ones
26 S. Whiteoak St.
Kutztown, PA 19530 USA 

MaTones Music
331 E Main St.
Collegeville, PA 19426 USA 

TENNESSEE

 

Sonic Temple
73 North Tucker St
Memphis, TN 38104 USA 

TEXAS

 

CD Warehouse Records & Tapes
1213 S. Cooper St
Arlington, TX 76010 USA 

Good Records
1808 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206 USA 

End of an Ear
4304 Clawson Rd
Austin, TX 78704 USA 

Waterloo Records & Video
600 N Lamar Blvd Ste A
Austin, TX 78703 USA 

Wired Up-Modern Conveniences
2608 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006 USA

Cactus Music
2110 Portsmouth
Houston, TX 77098 USA 

Vinal Edge Records
239 W 19th St.
Houston, TX 77008 USA

UTAH
Raunch Records
1119 East 2100 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84106 USA 

VIRGINIA

 

Mobius Records
10409 Main St. Suite D
Fairfax, VA 22030 USA 

VERMONT

 

The Howlin’ Mouse
158 N. Main St. , #2
Rutland, VT 5701 USA 

WASHINGTON

 

Rainy Day Records
301 5th Ave SE
Olympia, WA 98501 USA 

Jigsaw Records
608 NW 65th St
Seattle, WA 98117 USA 

The Business
216 Commercial Ave
Anacortes, WA 98221 USA 

Silver Platters
2930 1st Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134 USA

Spin Cycle
321 Broadway E.
Seattle, WA 98102 USA 

WISCONSIN

MadCity Music
2023 Atwood Ave
Madison, WI 53704 USA

Ear Wax Records
254 West Gilman St.
Madison, WI 53703 USA 

WEST VIRGINIA

Admiral Analog’s Audio Assortment
133 West German Street Suite 101
PO Box 1851
Shepherdstown, WV 25443 USA 

CANADA

 

2nd Thoughts Buy And Sell
1412 2nd Ave
Prince George, BC V2L3B6 CAN

​Sloth Records
736b 17th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2S0B7 CAN 

180g Records & Cafe
6546 Waverly
Montreal, QC H2V 4M3 CAN 

Aux 33 Tours
1373 Avenue Mont-Royal
Montreal, QC H2J 1Y8 CAN 

Shortstack Records
256a Queen Street West
Toronto, ON M5V1Z8 CAN 

Royal Cat Records
21 Macdonell St
Guelph, ON N1H 2Z3 CAN 

The Dupe Shop
1185 Bloor St. West
Toronto, ON M6H1M9 CAN 

Le Knock-Out!
832 St-Joseph Est
Quebec, QC G1K 5V2 CAN

Beat Street Records
439 West Hastings Street
Vancouver BC V6B 1L4 CAN 

MEXICO

 

Musiclab
Tamazunchale 403
Monterrey, NL 66220 MX

