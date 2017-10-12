Gearing up for Cassette Store Day?

Music collectors, Saturday, October 14 is Cassette Store Day (CSD) — an annual event created in 2013 by a group of U.K. music industry insiders to celebrate the music format known as the cassette tape. Although inspired by Record Store Day, CSD celebrates the music cassette itself rather than the record store. In the last few years, bands from Motörhead to The Flaming Lips have released cassettes to recognize CSD. CSD is also celebrated internationally (U.S., U.K., Japan, France, China). Below is a list of North American record stores that will participate in CSD. Recommended cassette releases in the U.S., for starters, are three White Stripe cassettes (White Stripes, De Stijl, White Blood Cells), Pentagram and Love (“Black Beauty”). For a full list of releases and events go to cassettestoredayusa.com.

Participating CSD record stores:

ALABAMA

Vertical House Records

2211 Seminole Drive, RR #3

Huntsville, AL 35805 USA