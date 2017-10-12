Gearing up for Cassette Store Day?

Music collectors, Saturday, October 14 is Cassette Store Day (CSD) — an annual event created in 2013 by a group of U.K. music industry insiders to celebrate the music format known as the cassette tape. Although inspired by Record Store Day, CSD celebrates the music cassette itself rather than the record store. In the last few years, bands from Motörhead to The Flaming Lips have released cassettes to recognize CSD. CSD is also celebrated internationally (U.S., U.K., Japan, France, China). Below is a list of North American record stores that will participate in CSD. Recommended cassette releases in the U.S., for starters, are three White Stripe cassettes (White Stripes, De Stijl, White Blood Cells), Pentagram and Love (“Black Beauty”). For a full list of releases and events go to cassettestoredayusa.com.
Participating CSD record stores:
ALABAMA
Vertical House Records
2211 Seminole Drive, RR #3
Huntsville, AL 35805 USA
12 West Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85013 USA
Touch Vinyl
1646 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025 USA
1500 Adams Ave. Suite 104B
Costa Mesa, CA 92626 USA
Jacknife Records & Tapes
3149 Glendale Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90039 USA
FIVESPACE
2579 University Ave.
San Diego, CA 92104 USA
The Octopus Literary Salon
2101 Webster St.
Oakland, CA 94612 USA
Fingerprints Music
420 E. 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90802 USA
Siren Records Monterey
527 Ramona Ave
Monterey, CA 93940 USA
Burger Records
645 S. State College Blvd #A
Fullerton, CA 92831 USA
GnarBurger
3436 N. Figueroa
Los Angeles, CA 90065 USA
COLORADO
Twist & Shout
2508 E Colfax Ave
Denver, CO 80206 USA
Independent Annex
3020 E. Platte Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909 USA
638 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203 USA
CONNECTICUT
Redscroll Records
24 North Colony Road
Wallingford, CT 06492 USA
Willimantic Records
744 Main Street – Riverside Entrance
Willimantic, CT 6226 USA
19 Golden St.
New London, CT 6320 USA
FLORIDA
Tonevendor
81d King Street
St. Augustine, FL 32084 USA
Park Ave
2916 Corrine Dr
Orlando, FL 32803 USA
Sweat Records
5505 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137 USA
Daddy Kool Records
666 Central Ave
Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 USA
Tattookah
304 SW Broadway St B
Ocala, FL 34471 USA
My Music Bodega
2029 NW 6th St.
1119 12th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205 USA
Sound Exchange
8625 66th St. N.
Pinellas Park, FL 33782 USA
Sound Exchange
14246 N. Nebraska Ave.
Tampa, FL 33613 USA
IDAHO
The Record Exchange
1105 W. Idaho St.
Boise, ID 83702 USA
ILLINOIS
Bucket O’Blood Books & Records
3182 N. Elston Ave
Chicago, IL 60618 USA
Bric-a-Brac Records
3156 W Diversery Ave
Chicago, IL 60647 USA
717 S Neil St.
Champaign, IL 61820 USA
Waiting Room Records
113 W North St.
Normal, IL 61761 USA
Curbside Books & Records
125 S Clark St., RFH – Curbside
Chicago, IL 60603 USA
Waiting Room Records
113 W North St.
Normal, IL 61761 USA
Shuga Records
1272 North Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622 USA
INDIANA
Landlocked Music
202 N. Walnut St
Bloomington, IN 47404 USA
Karma Records of Warsaw
2606 Shelden St
Warsaw, IN 46582 USA
IOWA
CDs 4 Change
3305 Asbury Rd #2
Dubuque, IO 52002 USA
905 W Douglas
Wichita, KS 67213 USA
1765 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205 USA
822G Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852 USA
PO Box 494
Barnstable, MA 02630 USA
234 W. 9 Mile Rd.
Ferndale, MI 48220 USA
Street Corner Music
26020 Greenfield Rd.
Oak Park, MI 48237 USA
MINNEAPOLIS
Dead Media Records
3330 E. 25th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406 USA
8020 Olson Memorial Hwy.
Golden Valley, MN 55427 USA
MISSOURI
Mills Record Company
4045 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111 USA
MONTANA
Ear Candy Music
624 S Higgins
Missoula, MT 59801 USA
NEBRASKA
Homer’s Music
1210 Howard
Omaha, NE 68102 USA
NEW MEXICO
Heads Up Music
216 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte – Suite C
Taos, NM 87571 USA
NEW YORK
Darkside Records
611 Dutchess Tpke
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 USA
Looney Tunes
31 Brookvale Ave
West Babylon, NY 11704 USA
Tapehead City
P.O. BOX 243
Atlantic Beach, NY 11509 USA
Rough Trade NYC
64 North 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11249 USA
10 Main St.
Kings Park, NY 11754 USA
Innersleeve Records
199 Main St.
Amagansett, NY 11937 USA
Cinderblock People
300 W. 142nd St.
New York, NY 10030 USA
Last Vestige Music Shop
173 Quail St.
Albany, NY 12203 USA
House of Guitars
645 Titus Ave.
Rochester, NY 14617 USA
662 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC 28083 USA
825 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204 USA
Nice Price Books & Records
3106 Hillsborough St
Raleigh, NC 27607 USA
508 St. Mary’s St
Raleigh NC
Record Krate-Wake Forest
312 S White St
Wake Forest NC
OHIO
Music Saves
15801 Waterloo Rd
Cleveland, OH 44110 USA
318 E 5th St.
Dayton, OH 45402 USA
Culture Clash Records
4020 Secor Rd.
Toledo, OH 43623 USA
OREGON
Music Millennium
3158 East Burnside Street
Portland, OR 97214 USA
2nd Avenue Records
400 SW 2nd Avenue
Portland, OR 97204 USA
258 E 13th
Eugene, OR 97401 USA
PENNSYLVANIA
Repo Records
538 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19147 USA
26 S. Whiteoak St.
Kutztown, PA 19530 USA
MaTones Music
331 E Main St.
Collegeville, PA 19426 USA
TENNESSEE
Sonic Temple
73 North Tucker St
Memphis, TN 38104 USA
TEXAS
CD Warehouse Records & Tapes
1213 S. Cooper St
Arlington, TX 76010 USA
Good Records
1808 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206 USA
End of an Ear
4304 Clawson Rd
Austin, TX 78704 USA
Waterloo Records & Video
600 N Lamar Blvd Ste A
Austin, TX 78703 USA
Wired Up-Modern Conveniences
2608 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006 USA
2110 Portsmouth
Houston, TX 77098 USA
Vinal Edge Records
239 W 19th St.
Houston, TX 77008 USA
1119 East 2100 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84106 USA
VIRGINIA
Mobius Records
10409 Main St. Suite D
Fairfax, VA 22030 USA
VERMONT
The Howlin’ Mouse
158 N. Main St. , #2
Rutland, VT 5701 USA
WASHINGTON
Rainy Day Records
301 5th Ave SE
Olympia, WA 98501 USA
Jigsaw Records
608 NW 65th St
Seattle, WA 98117 USA
The Business
216 Commercial Ave
Anacortes, WA 98221 USA
Silver Platters
2930 1st Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134 USA
321 Broadway E.
Seattle, WA 98102 USA
WISCONSIN
MadCity Music
2023 Atwood Ave
Madison, WI 53704 USA
254 West Gilman St.
Madison, WI 53703 USA
WEST VIRGINIA
Admiral Analog’s Audio Assortment
133 West German Street Suite 101
PO Box 1851
Shepherdstown, WV 25443 USA
CANADA
2nd Thoughts Buy And Sell
1412 2nd Ave
Prince George, BC V2L3B6 CAN
736b 17th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2S0B7 CAN
180g Records & Cafe
6546 Waverly
Montreal, QC H2V 4M3 CAN
Aux 33 Tours
1373 Avenue Mont-Royal
Montreal, QC H2J 1Y8 CAN
Shortstack Records
256a Queen Street West
Toronto, ON M5V1Z8 CAN
Royal Cat Records
21 Macdonell St
Guelph, ON N1H 2Z3 CAN
The Dupe Shop
1185 Bloor St. West
Toronto, ON M6H1M9 CAN
Le Knock-Out!
832 St-Joseph Est
Quebec, QC G1K 5V2 CAN
439 West Hastings Street
Vancouver BC V6B 1L4 CAN
MEXICO
Musiclab
Tamazunchale 403
Monterrey, NL 66220 MX