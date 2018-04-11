Goldmine’s May 2018 issue celebrates Record Store Day and focuses on ‘Elvis: The Searcher’

Goldmine’s May 2018 issue is out now!

The May issue is all about Record Store Day and HBO’s Elvis: The Searcher documentary and its soundtrack box set (Legacy Recordings).

Goldmine conducts it’s annual interview with Record Store Day founder Michael Kurtz — with insights into this year’s releases. We also print out the ‘The List’ in its entirety; so you can put Goldmine in your back pocket and check off everything you seek. You can even go back to the record store(s) the following week to check off what is left over.

Elvis: The Searcher. What makes this Elvis documentary any different from the others? Interviews with the makers of the movie and soundtrack. We also detail the box set.

More in the May 2018 ISSUE:

• Fanny return as Fanny Walked the Earth and release a brand new album. We interview the band members.

• Tony Banks talks about his latest project and the likelihood of a Genesis reunion.

• Jools Holland describes celebrity, as a member of Squeeze and a TV show host across the pond.

• Randy Bachman of BTO fame, produces a tribute to George Harrison. Bachman explains his passion for George.

• Don McLean tells us why it was never the day the music died.

• Blind Willie Johnson spreads some Blues holy water with a rare single.

• The 10 Albums That Changed My Life by guitarist Nancy Wilson (Heart, Roadcase Royale).

• Spin Cycle goes underground with Velvet Underground vinyl box sets.

• Mellow Matt’s Music of Bowling Green, Kentucky is the record store that goes under the latest Record Store Recon.

• Win a Vintage Shot of Metallica (circa 1988), the first real ambassadors of Record Store Day.

• Also: A look at a special 50 years celebration for Dr. John’s Gris-Gris, Indie Spotlight, In Memoriam, Ask The Expert, Market Watch, New Releases, Record Show Calendar, Reviews, Collector To Collector and more.

The May issue is on sale now until May 7 at select indie record shops, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores.

FIND STORES THAT CARRY GOLDMINE BELOW

For record stores interested in carrying Goldmine, please contact URP Music Distributors directly via email at orders@urpdist.com or call (615) 823-7598.

Interested readers: please ask your local record store to carry Goldmine by contacting the email address/phone number above.

If you cannot find on the newsstand call 715-445-4612, Ext. 13369 or email missy.fenn@fwmedia.com to order print copies.

