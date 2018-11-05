Goldmine’s December 2018 issue dedicated to The Beatles’ White Album is on sale now

Goldmine celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ with the December 2018 issue — on sale now at select Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores until December 10, 2018.

Fifty years later, remastered editions of The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ have been released by UMe/Apple/Capitol, and these editions include plenty of extras to get excited about. Learn more about the ‘White Album,’ past and present, and why so many of us are obsessed with it.

INSIDE:

• The Making of The White Album

• The 50th Anniversary Review: Super Deluxe Edition and the Esher Demos

• Interview with producer Giles Martin

• Five underappreciated songs from The White Album

• The ultimate White Album collection

• One of the rarest White Albums available

• The story behind the White Album cover … and more!

Also, interviews with Marianne Faithfull and Reverend Horton Heat, features on the latest John Lennon “Imagine” editions, Ringo Starr‘s photographs, David Bowie’s ’80s box set, Unicorn (Where Are They Now?), 10 albums that changed the life of Dave Fenton of The Vapors, Queen’s cinematic history and a Vintage Shot of Freddie Mercury to own and more!

Some of the record stores that carry Goldmine:

A&M Music Center in Lyndhurst, NJ

BCA Records in Arlington, VT

Mill City Sound in Hopkins, MN

Mobile Records in Mobile, AL

Mother’s Music in Moorhead, MN

Omega Music in Dayton, OH

Planet Records in Cambridge, MA

Record Museum in W. Berlin, NJ

Record Surplus in Los Angeles, CA

Sidetracks Music in Charlottesville, VA

Toad Hall Books and Records in Rockford, IL

Vintage Vinyl “Yesterdays Fish” in Lewes, DE

Spinnaker Records, Inc, 596 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 2601

If you cannot find Goldmine on the newsstand call 715-445-4612, Ext. 13369 or email missy.fenn@fwmedia.com to order print copies.

GET GOLDMINE MAGAZINE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR—SUBSCRIBE!

Watch the unboxing of The Beatles 50th Anniversary editions of the ‘White Album’ (above).