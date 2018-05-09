Goldmine’s June 2018 issue focuses on the latest Utopia reunion

Goldmine’s June 2018 issue is out now!

The June issue discusses the reunion of Todd Rundgren’s Utopia. Three members of the current Utopia are interviewed, including Rundgren himself.

Also, view WibWorx.com‘s fan-sponsored painting on todd Rundgren, titled 50 Years of Our Hero.

More in the June 2018 ISSUE:

• John Kay of Steppenwolf discusses the 50th anniversary of this classic band.

• George Thorogood talks about the latest vinyl reissues of his most popular albums.

• King Crimson music is orchestrated live and the band tells Goldmine all about it.

• Judy Dyble of Fairport Convention talks candidly about producing the group’s debut album.

• The Damned reunite for a new studio album and have plenty to say about it.

• The 10 Albums That Changed My Life by Paul Gray (The Damned).

• Charlie Patton and the recording of “Screamin’ and Hollerin the Blues.”.

• Spin Cycle reviews recent vinyl releases, from Hendrix to Harry Potter vinyl box sets.

• Casbah Records of London, England is the record store that goes under the latest Record Store Recon.

• Win a Vintage Shot of Todd Rundgren (circa 1980) — a rare photograph in his limo surrounded by adoring fans.

• Also: Indie Spotlight, In Memoriam, Ask The Expert, Market Watch, New Releases, Record Show Calendar, Reviews, Collector To Collector and more.

